सिस्टम ही मुखबिर:पुलिस में शिकायत करने पर घर पहुंचकर बच्चों, परिवार को धमकी दे रहा माफिया

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
ओवरब्रिज के नीचे बंगाली काॅलाेनी में नजारा शाम 5.30 का है, यहां जेब में रखकर शराब बेची जा रही है। ब्रिज के नीचे अवैध शराब लेने बाइक पर एक युवक आया। शराब माफिया के गुर्गे ने देसी शराब दी और रुपए लिए। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पुलिस के पास पहुंचे लाेगाें की जानकारी पहुंच रही अवैध कारोबार से जुड़े लोगों के पास

नर्मदा नगरी में अवैध शराब बेचने और पिलाने का काम ताे माफिया बेखाैफ कर रहा है। शराबी भी कॉलोनी और शहर की सड़कों पर गदर कर रहे हैं। पुलिस, प्रशासन और आबकारी अमले में शिकायत करने वाले लाेगाें काे शराबी खुलेआम धमका रहे हैं।

काेठी बाजार, बंगाली काॅलाेनी, इंद्रपस्थ काॅलाेनी, मित्र विहार काॅलाेनी के लाेग शराबियाें से परेशान हैं। लोगों के मुताबिक पुलिस में शिकायत करने की जानकारी शराबी और माफिया से जुड़े लोगों को मिल जाती है और वे बच्चे और परिवार की धमकी देते हैं। इधर, एसपी संतोष सिंह गौर ने बताया कि पुलिस लगातार अवैध शराब काराेबार से जुड़े लाेगाें और उपद्रवी लाेगाें पर कार्रवाई करती है। यह लगातार जारी रहेगी। शराब माफिया अगर लोगों को धमका रहे हैं तो उन पर भी शिकायत मिलने पर कार्रवाई हाेगी।

इन जगह में शराबियाें की दहशत

मित्र विहार काॅलाेनी: मालाखेड़ी राेड स्थित मित्र विहार काॅलाेनी के रहवासियाें ने बताया कि माेहल्ले में शराब पीकर कुछ लोग उत्पात करते हैं। राेड पर खड़े हाेकर कांच की बाेतलें फाेड़कर, गालीगलाैज करके डराते हैं।

काेठीबाजार, सब्जी मंडी : वार्ड 9 की महिलाओं ने बताया मंडी के चबूतराें पर दिन में शराबी बैठे रहते हैं और झगड़ते हैं। घर से निकलना मुश्किल हाे रहा है। थाने में शिकायत की ताे घर पर आकर घर के पुरुषाें काे प्रताड़ित करते हैं। बच्चाें और परिवार की धमकी देते हैं।

कोरीघाट : नर्मदा किनारे काेरीघाट पर शाम के समय दर्जनाें युवक शराब और सिगरेट पीने के लिए पहुंचते हैं। इनके झुंड देखकर काेई भी इन्हें राेकने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाता।

मंगलवार काे आबकारी ने तीन काे पकड़ा

भास्कर की खबर के बाद आबकारी विभाग ने मंगलवार काे फेफरताल तलाब के पास, ग्वालटाेली और काेठी बाजार सब्जी मंडी में अवैध शराब बेचने वालाें पर कार्रवाई की। आबकारी अधिकारी सुयश फाैजदार ने बताया फेफरताल में आराेपी पप्पू बाइयां से 45 पाव देसी और 8 लीटर कच्ची शराब जब्त की।

माफिया कहते, थानाें में महीना बंधा, काेई कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता

शराब माफिया जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी अवैध कारोबार कर रहा है। मंगलवार काे कलेक्ट्रेट की जनसुनवाई में आदिवासी युवा संगठन जयस के नेता और कार्यकर्ता ग्रामीणाें के साथ पहुंचे और ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में अवैध शराब विक्रय के खिलाफ शिकायत की। जयस जिला अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण सिंह परते ने बताया कि गांवों में अवैध शराब बेची जा रही है।

माफिया खुले आम कहते हैं। पुलिस थानों में 10 हजार रुपए का महीना बंधा है काेई कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता। परते ने बताया कि ऐसे कितने ही लाेग पुलिस प्रशासन की नाक के नीचे शराब विक्रय का अवैध कराेबार कर रहे हैं। आदिवासी युवा संगठन जयस के नेता और कार्यकर्ता ग्रामीणाें के साथ मंगलवार काे कलेक्ट्रेट की जनसुनवाई में पहुंचे और ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में अवैध शराब विक्रय के खिलाफ शिकायत की।

