पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काेराेना और शादी:विवाह मुहूर्त भी शुरू, 200 मेहमानों का बंधन, ज्यादा बुलाए तो एफआईआर,

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
होशंगाबाद| देवउठनी ग्यारस पर पूजा के लिए गन्ना की खरीदी करते श्रद्धालु।
  • देवउठनी एकादशी आज, कुछ लाेग कल भी मनाएंगे

देवउठनी एकादशी दाे दिन मनाई जाएगी। बुधवार और गुरुवार लाेग एकादशी व्रत कर शाम में भगवान विष्णु का पूजनकर उन्हेें उठाएंगे। मठ मंदिर समिति ने निर्णय लिया है कि मंदिराें में गुरुवार काे देवउठनी एकादशी मनेगी। ग्यारस से विवाह मुहूर्त शुरू हो जाएंगे।

इधर, प्रशासन ने बुधवार से शुरू हाे रही शादियाें में सिर्फ 200 लाेगाें काे ही बुलाने की अनुमति प्रदान की है। पुलिस ने गार्डन संचालकाें के साथ बैठक कर शािदयों में ज्यादा भीड़ नहीं लगाने, साेशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कराने सहित अन्य काेराेना संक्रमण के नियमाें का पालन करने की बात कही।

साथ ही जाे नियम के अनुसार शादी नहीं करेगा उस पर एफआईआर हाेगी। इसके बाद जिन घराें में शादियों हाे रही हैं, उन्होंने अपना प्लान पूरा तरह बदल लिया है। अब वे ज्यादा लाेगाें काे नहीं जुटा सकते। इधर लाेग भी अब शादियाें में जाने से बचेंगे।

गार्डन संचालक, बैंड वालों के साथ पुलिस ने की बैठक

देवउठनी एकादशी के बाद शादियां शुरू हाे जाएंगी। काेराेना काल के कारण 200 लाेगाें को ही शािमल करने की अनुमति रहेगी।

लोग इससे ज्यादा भीड़ एकत्र नहीं कर सकतें। काेतवाली टीआई संताेष सिंह चाैहान ने बताया कि मंगलवार काे मैरिज गार्डन संचालक और बैंड वालाें की मीटिंग कर काेराेना के नियम का पालन करने की बात कही है। यह भी कहा है कि जाे भीड़ जुटाएगा उसके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज हाेगी। मास्क लगाने के लिए भी कहा गया है।

मठ मंदिर में कल उठेंगे देव, होगा तुलसी विवाह

देवउठनी एकादशी बुधवार काे मनेगी। इस दिन लाेग अपने घराें में भगवान लक्ष्मीनारायण की विधि-विधान से पूजन कर उन्हें उठाएंगे। हालांकि एकादशी गुरुवार काे भी मनेगी। मठ मंदिर समिति की अध्यक्ष पंडित गाेपाल प्रसाद खड्डर ने बताया कि शहर के मंदिराें गुरुवार काे देवउठनी एकादशी रहेगी। एक दिन पहले बुधवार काे भी लाेग एकादशी मना सकते हैं। मंदिराें में तुलसी विवाह का अायाेजन हाेगा। बद्रीविशाल मंदिर के अर्चक नितेंद्र चाैबे ने बताया गुरुवार को भगवान श्रीहरि का विशेष शृंगार किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें