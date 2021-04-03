पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी:सेमरी को हराकर मटकुली ने जीता फाइनल मुकाबला

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
परिवर्तन कप क्रिकेट शोभापुर का फाइनल मैच खिड़िया मैदान पर हुआ। फाइनल मुकाबला में मटकुली और सेमरी के बीच हुआ। इसमें मटकुली ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। निर्धारित 15 ओवर में मटकुली की टीम 12 ओवर में 76 रन बनाकर आल आउट हो गई। सेमरी की टीम भी मुकाबले में कुछ ज्यादा खास नहीं कर सकी। सेमरी की पूरी टीम 11 ओवर में 56 रन बनाकर आल आउट हो गई। मटकुली ने यह मैच 20 रनों से जीतकर कप पर अपना कब्जा किया। वहीं टूनामेंट की इस हार से सेमरी को उपविजेता बन कर ही संतुष्ट होना पड़ा। विजेता सतपुड़ा क्रिकेट क्लब मटकुली को ट्राॅफी सील्ड और 21 हजार की राशि देकर पुरस्कृत किया और उप विजेता रॉयल क्रिकेट क्लब सेमरी को ट्राॅफी सील्ड और 15 हजार की राशि देकर पुरस्कृत किया गया। वहीं अन्य पुरस्कारों में वेस्ट दर्शक गोपाल नामदेव, बेस्ट अंपायर आशीष आचार्य, बाबूलाल पटेल, बेस्ट कॉमेंट्री बादशाह खान, आशीष आचार्य, बेस्ट कीपर पवन माही, बेस्ट बॉलर मोनी, मैन ऑफ दा मैच और मैन ऑफ दा सीरीज का अवार्ड मौनी को दिया गया। इस दौरान विधायक प्रतिनिधि उदयपुरा नरेंद्र पटेल, मंडल अध्यक्ष ललित पटेल, नरेंद्र पटेल, शरद दुबे, जालम सिंह पटेल आदि उपस्थित थे।

