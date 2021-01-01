पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

औचक निरीक्षण:मंत्री ने पूछा बार-बार ट्रिपिंग का कारण, अफसर बोले- फॉल्ट से होती है समस्या

होशंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
रसूलिया सब स्टेशन का निरीक्षण करते ऊर्जा मंत्री। - Dainik Bhaskar
रसूलिया सब स्टेशन का निरीक्षण करते ऊर्जा मंत्री।
  • ऊर्जा मंत्री ने किया रसूलिया बिजली सब स्टेशन का औचक निरीक्षण
  • होशंगाबाद के बाद पथरौटा पावरग्रिड पहुंचे ऊर्जा मंत्री

मप्र शासन के ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युमन सिंह तोमर ने मंगलवार रात 8 बजे रसूलिया में मप्र पॉवर ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी 220 सब स्टेशन का औचक निरीक्षण किया। सब स्टेशन के स्टोर में रखे उपकरणों का ऑनलाइन रिकाॅर्ड से मिलान करने के निर्देश एसडीएम आदित्य रिछारिया को दिए। मंत्री ने एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर एसके मालवीय से लाइन पर आ रही बार-बार ट्रिपिंग की समस्या का कारण पूछा।

ईई ने उन्हें बताया कि लाइन में फाॅल्ट होने के कारण ट्रिपिंग होती है। लाइन मेंटनेंस का काम दूसरी कंपनी देखती है। निरीक्षण के दौरान एसडीएम आदित्य रिछारिया और तहसीलदार निधि चौकसे भी मौजूद रहीं। इसके बाद तोमर पथरौटा के लिए रवाना हो गए।

पथरोटा बिजली सब स्टेशन का आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। सब स्टेशन का स्टोर देखा। खरीदे गए सामान और उपलब्ध सामग्री का मिलान करवाते रहे। इस बात की जांच की कि स्टोर में कोई अनावश्यक सामग्री तो नहीं खरीदी गई है। उन्होंने बिजली सब स्टेशन के कार्यालय में दस्तावेज भी देखें।

