प्रयास:शहर की स्वच्छता के लिए नपा ने शुरू किया ‘दो से भले तीन डस्टबिन’ अभियान

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में रैंकिंग सुधारने के लिए नपा कर रही प्रयास

शहर में कचरे काे अगल अलग रखने के लिए अब नपा ने दो से भले तीन डस्टबिन अभियान शुरू किया है। शहर काे स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में बेहतर से भी बेहतरीन बनाने के लिए प्रयास शुरू किए है। नपा सीएमओ माधुरी शर्मा ने बताया कचरे काे अलग अलग करने के लिए दो से भले 3 अभियान पर कार्य शुरू किया जा रहा है। इसमें लाेगाें को समझाइश दी जा रही है कि अपने घर से निकलने वाले कचरे को तीन तीन डस्टबिन मैं अलग अलग रखें।

नोडल अधिकारी उपयंत्री प्रतिमा बिलिया ने बताया लाेग गीले कचरे से जैविक खाद का निर्माण करें एवं प्लास्टिक के बाल्टी आदि को गमले एवं सुंदरता बढ़ाने के लिए कलर कर कर पेड़ों को रोहित करें जिससे कचरे को कम किया जा सके। स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी सुनील तिवारी द्वारा बताया गया कि वार्डों में नगर पालिका के द्वारा स्वच्छता टीम लगाई गई हैं जो लोगों को कचरे के पृथक्करण कार्य के बारे में जागरूक कर रही हैं।

नपा ने वसूले 4.51 लाख

बुधवार को वार्ड 21,22 के लिए गीता भवन रसूलिया में शिविर लगाया गया। इसमें 4 लाख 51 हजार 571 रुपए की राशि जमा की गई है। सीएमओ माधुरी शर्मा ने बताया जलकर एवं संपत्तिकर एकमुश्त जमा करने पर अधिभार में छूट प्रदान की जा रही है।

दीपावली के बाद फिर से शुरू हाेगा स्पॅाटफाइन

​​​​​​नपा दीपावली के बाद से स्पाॅट फाइन और अवैध नल पाइंट काटने का काम फिर से शुरू करेगी। सीएमओ माधुरी शर्मा ने बताया की दीपावली के चलते अभी अभियान काे बंद कर दिया है। अब दीपावली के बाद अभियान शुरू हाेगा।

हर रंग के डस्टबिन में कचरे काे अलग रखें

हरा डस्टबिन : गीला कचरा पेड़ पौधों के पत्ते सब्जी का कचरा बचा हुआ खाना रखें।

नीला डस्टबिन : सूखा कचरा पॉलिथीन कागज प्लास्टिक गत्ता पैकिंग पॉलीथिन डाले।

काला डस्टबिन: इसमें घरेलू हानिकारक कचरा कांच, ट्यूबलाइट कंक्रीट, ब्लेड, बैटरी बचे हुए पेंट के डिब्बे काे एकत्र कर रखना शुरू करें।

