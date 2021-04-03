पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध शराब के काराेबार:नर्मदा किनारेे, पार्क बने शराबियों के अड्डे

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
होशंगाबाद। मंगलवारा घाट के पास किले के पीछे पड़ी शराब की बोतलें। - Dainik Bhaskar
होशंगाबाद। मंगलवारा घाट के पास किले के पीछे पड़ी शराब की बोतलें।
  • कोरीघाट, मंगलवारा घाट के पास पड़ी शराब की खाली बोतलें, आसपास रहने वाले लोग परेशान

शहर में अवैध शराब के काराेबार का खुलासा पार्काें, खाली प्लाॅटाें जैसे सार्वजनिक स्थलाें और नर्मदा किनारे के घाटाें पर पड़ी खाली बाेतलाें से भी हाे रहा है। भास्कर की मुहिम के बाद शहर के लाेग भी शराब माफिया और शराबियों के खिलाफ उतर आए हैं। शहर के नर्मदा तटाें पर भी शराब पीने वालाें का जमघट रहता है। मंगलवारा घाट के पास किले के नीचे शराब की खाली बाेतलें र डिस्पाेजल पड़े मिले। इसके अलावा कोरीघाट भी शाम को शराबियों का अड्‌डा बन जाता है। इससे आम लाेग बेहद परेशान हैं।

भास्कर के पाठकों ने बताए शराबियों के ये अड्‌डे

बस स्टैंड : बस स्टैंड परिसर में एक टप के अंदर से अवैध रूप से शराब बेची जाती है।
सदर बाजार: सदर बाजार तिराहे पर एक दुकान पर भी शराब मिलती है।
बसंत टाॅकीज राेड: बसंत टाॅकीज राेड पर भी लाेग सड़क किनारे शराब बेचते हैं।
आईटीआई: हाउसिंग बाेर्ड राेड पर इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के पास भी शराबी बैठते हैं।

शहर में अवैध शराब के विक्रय पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए तीन टीमें गठित की हैं। हर दिन शहर के अलग-अलग हिस्साें में टीमें जांच करेंगी। सुयश फाैजदार, आबकारी अधिकारी

आबकारी एक्ट की धाराएं कमजाेर, माफिया बच जाते

^जिले में शराब माफिया और उनके गुर्गां के हाैसले इसलिए बुलंद है, क्याेंकि आबकारी एक्ट की धाराओं में कम सजाएं हैं। कार्रवाई के दाैरान शराब की मात्रा का हेरफेर हाेने के कारण कारण गुर्गे बच जाते हैं। पुलिस और आबकारी सामान्यत: आबकारी अधिनियम की धारा 34.1 व धारा 34.2 के तहत केस दर्ज करते हैं। माफिया शराब का परिवहन 50 बल्क लीटर से कम रखते हैं। इससे 34.1 धारा के तहत केस दर्ज हाेता है। 50 बल्क लीटर से अधिक मात्रा हाेने पर धारा 34.2 का केस दर्ज हाेता है। अधिकतम 2 साल की सजा हाेती है। बचने के लिए माफिया 50 बल्क लीटर से कम शराब रखता है। थाने से ही आराेपी छूट जाता है। केके थापक, वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता

