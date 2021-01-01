पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ई-इपिक डाउनलोड सुविधा का किया शुभारंभ:जिले के 1197 मतदान केंद्रों पर मनाया राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस

होशंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर जिला मुख्यालय सहित सभी 1197 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाता दिवस कार्यक्रम मनाया गया। जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में हुअा। इसमें कमिश्नर रजनीश श्रीवास्तव, कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी धनंजय सिंह, जिला पंचायत सीईओ मनोज सरियाम, उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मोहिनी शर्मा उपस्थित रहें। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा ई-इपिक (मतदाता परिचय पत्र) डाउनलोड सुविधा का शुभारंभ किया।

इस ऑनलाइन सुविधा से अब मतदाता आसानी से ई-इपिक मतदाता परिचय पत्र मोबाइल अथवा कम्प्यूटर पर डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। कमिश्नर ने मतदाता दिवस की शपथ दिलाई। इस दाैरान नवीन मतदाताओं को मतदाता परिचय पत्र का वितरण किया गया। कार्यक्रम में नवीन पंजीकृत मतदाता हर्ष मालवीय, अक्षत यदुवंशी, प्रफुल्ल मीना, मिहिर श्रीवास्तव, मोहित राज, अलीशा अली, रितिका चौकसे, हर्षा प्रधान, शीतल सरियाम, शिवानी सरियाम, कृतिका जोठे को फोटो युक्त मतदाता परिचय पत्र का वितरण किया।

उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ सम्मानित
निर्वाचक नामावली के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 2021 के दौरान उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ विस क्षेत्र सिवनीमालवा के विक्रम रघुवंशी, पंकज दुबे, होशंगाबाद के एपी गौर, राकेश मिश्रा, अरविंद पंथी, अनिल शुक्लां, सोहागपुर के बालक सिंह पटेल, मुकेश यादव पिपरिया के सचिन कारसे, अशोक नागवंशी, मिथला चौकसे को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

