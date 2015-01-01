पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन वर्कशॉप में बताए रोजगार के नए आयाम

बनखेड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शासकीय नवीन महाविद्यालय में सोमवर को महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण शिक्षा परिषद नई दिल्ली, सामाजिक उघमिता, स्वच्छता और ग्रामीण प्रकोष्ठ के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में ऑनलाइन वर्कशॉप का आयोजन किया गया।

इसमें महात्मा गांधी संस्थान की समन्यवक ख्याति धुर्वे ने काॅलेज विद्यार्थियों को सामाजिक उद्यमिता पर विचार रखते हुए कहा मधुमक्खी पालन, सौर ऊर्जा और जैविक खाद आदि पर स्वरोजगार अपना सकते हैं। स्वरोजगार स्थापित करके रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान कर सकते हैं। उक्त विषय पर विचार रखने के पूर्व समन्वयक ने क्षेत्र की भौगोलिक स्थिति, वातवारण, आसपास होने वाली फसल आदि की जानकारी ली। प्राचार्य प्रीति कौरव ने समन्वयक को बताया क्षेत्र वनाच्छादित होने से वन और कृषि संबंधी होने पर स्वरोजगार के सुझाव मांगे।

इसकी के तहत समन्यवक ख्याति धुर्वे ने मधुमक्खी, सौर ऊर्जा और जैविक खाद में रोजगार के बेहतर अवसर पर सुझाव दिया। इसके अपनाकर बेरोजगार रोजगार तो पा सकता है साथ ही इकाई स्थापित करके दूसरों को भी रोजगार प्रदान कर सकते है। वर्कशाप समन्यवक आशीष बिल्लोरे ने बताया इस वर्कशाप के लिए जिला में केवल हमारे विद्यालय को ही चयनित किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें