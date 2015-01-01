पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देरी:एनएच ने नहीं ली पिपरिया, हरदा व सलकनपुर राेड, चौड़ीकरण अटका

होशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
संकरी होने के साथ सड़कों के किनारे भी खतरनाक
  • चाैड़ी होनी थी हाेशंगाबाद काे जाेड़ने वाली तीन सड़कें, नोटिफिकेशन ही नहीं

7 महीने पहले ट्रैफिक सर्वे हो गया लेकिन अब तक हाेशंगाबाद से पिपरिया, हरदा राेड चाैड़ी करने का काम शुरू नहीं हुआ है। गजट नाेटिफिकेशन नहीं होने से दोनों सड़कों का मामला पिछले 8 महीनाें से मामला ठंडे बस्ते में है, जबकि एमपीआरडीसी दाेनाें सड़काें के प्राक्कलन तैयार कर एनएच काे साैंप चुका है।

वहीं बुदनी से सलकनपुर राेड के चाैड़ीकरण की प्रक्रिया भी हुई यहां भी सड़क का ट्रैफिक सर्वे कराया गया है, लेकिन इसके बाद से टेंडर प्रक्रिया रुके हाेने से मामला अटका है। तीनाें ही राेड हाेशंगाबाद काे जाेड़ते हैं। यह सड़कें वर्तमान में 5.5 मीटर चाैड़ाई की हैं जिन्हें 7 मीटर किए जाने का प्रस्ताव था।

यह सड़कें नेश्नल हाईवे के अधीन कर इनका निर्माण कराया जाना था। तीनाें ही सड़काें पर यातायात का दबाव अधिक रहता है साथ ही सड़क किनारे कस्बाें और शहराें का जनसंख्या घनत्व भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। यदि यह सड़कें चाैड़ी हाेती हैं ताे इसका फायदा हाेशंगाबाद काे भी हाेगा। आए दिन होने वाले हादसे भी कम होंगे।

तीनों सड़कों के चौड़ीकरण से ये फायदा

सड़काें की चाैड़ाई 5.5 मीटर से 7 मीटर किए जाने से सड़काें पर दुर्घटनाएं कम हाेंगी। साथ ही बुदनी से सलकनपुर रास्ते के चाैड़ीकरण का लाभ भी शहरवासियाें काे मिलेगा। सलकनपुर देवी मंदिर लाेगाें की आस्था का केंद्र है प्रत्येक नवरात्रि के अवसर पर यहां बड़ी संख्या में लाेग पहुंचते हैं।

ट्रैफिक सर्वे हुए, टेंडर होना अभी बाकी

एमपीआरडीसी के प्रबंधक प्रवीण निमजे ने बताया हाेशंगाबाद से पिपरिया और हरदा राेड का ट्रैफिक सर्वे कराया गया था। सड़क के डीपीआर विभाग की आरे से पहले ही बनाकर दिए जा चुके हैं। अब तक सड़क चाैड़ीकरण के टेंडर नहीं हुए हैं। जल्द ही इसके लिए प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

एनएच के अधीन हैं सड़कें

दरअसल तीनाें ही सड़क नेशनल हाईवे के अधीन लेकर इनके निर्माण कराए जाने की प्रक्रिया की शुरुआत 2017-18 में हुई,लेकिन इस बीच प्रदेश में सरकार बदल गई और निर्वाचित कांग्रेस सरकार ने सरकार ने पुराने प्राेजेक्ट काे ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया। मार्च 2020 में सरकार बदलने के बाद सड़क के चाैड़ीकरण की प्रक्रिया के दाेबारा शुरुआत हुई थी।

गौरतलब है कि मई माह में ट्रैफिक सर्वे के बाद से आगे की कार्रवाई नहीं हाे सकी। इस बीच हरदा विधायक और कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने भी बयान जारी कर हाेशंगाबाद से हरदा राेड काे 5.5 से बढ़ाकर 7 मीटर चाैड़ा किए जाने की बात कही थी। लेकिन फिलहाल हाेशंगाबाद से पिपरिया और हरदा व बुदनी से रेहटी सड़क के चाैड़ीकरण का मामला फाइलाें में ही दबा है।

