भोपाल-नागपुर हाईवे:वन्यजीवों के लिए नीदरलैंड के ए-50 हाईवे की तरह ओवर और अंडरब्रिज बनाएगा एनएचएआई

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • लगभग 200 करोड़ रुपए की योजना बनाई, नेशनल वाइल्ड लाइफ बोर्ड की टीम जल्द दौरा कर लेगी फैसला
  • रातापानी अभयारण्य के साढ़े 12 किमी सिंगल लेन हिस्से में फोरलेन बनाने की मंजूरी के बदले रखी शर्त

(रामभरोस मीणा) भोपाल-नागपुर हाईवे पर रातापानी अभयारण्य के साढ़े 12 किमी सिंगल लेन हिस्से में फोरलेन निर्माण की बाधाएं खत्म करने की दिशा में प्रयास तेज हो गए हैं। लगभग 200 करोड़ रुपए की योजना बनाई गई है। नेशनल वाइल्ड लाइफ बोर्ड की टीम अगले सप्ताह दौरा कर फैसला इस पर लेगी।

योजना के तहत बरखेड़ा से बिनेका के बीच बनने वाली फाेरलेन सड़क पर वन्यजीवों केे संरक्षण के लिए एनिमल फ्रेंडली ओवर और अंडरब्रिज बनाए जाएंगे। इससे वन्यप्राणी एक से दूसरी तरफ आ-जा सकेंगे। इस क्षेत्र में फोरलेन बनाने की मंजूरी नेशनल वाइल्ड लाइफ बोर्ड अगले सप्ताह इस क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण करने के बाद देगा।

अनुमति मिलने के बाद निर्माण में लगेंगेे दो साल
वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्रालय से अनुमति मिलती है ताे भी 12.5 किमी सड़क के फोरलेन बनने में दाे साल लगेंगे।वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्रालय वन क्षेत्र में फोरलेन बनाने की अनुमति बाेर्ड की रिपोर्ट के बाद देगा। मप्र सरकार की अाेर से वन्य क्षेत्र की सर्वे रिपाेर्ट भेजी है।

फेंसिंग पर होगी ग्रीनरी, फोरलेन पर वन्यजीवों का प्रवेश रोकने के लिए लगेंगे स्वचलित सायरन व हूटर

बोर्ड फाेरलेन के निर्माण के दौरान रेलवे को बाघ और तेंदुआ समेत वन्यजीवों की सुरक्षा करने की शर्त तय करेगा। 12.5 किमी में फाेरलेन के दोनों ओर साइंटिफिक फैंसिंग की जाएगी। फैंसिंग ईको फ्रेंडली होगी। इसमें सीमेंट के ऊपर घास और पौधे लगेंगे। फाेरलेन के लिए बनाई जाने वाली 12.5 किमी लंबी फाेरलेन पर वन्यप्राणी प्रवेश न कर सकें, इसके लिए स्वचलित सायरन और हूटर लगाए जाएंगे।वन्यप्राणियों के लिए ट्रैक पार करने अंडरपास, ओवरपास, लिंक फैंसिंग होगी।

