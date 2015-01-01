पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादीशुदा महिला से छेड़खानी:बच्चे काे मारने की धमकी देकर निकाह का बना रहा था दबाव, महिला ने एफआईआर कराई

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कोर्ट जाते समय साथियों ने धमकाया

बालागंज में रहने वाली 22 साल की एक शादीशुदा महिला से उसके पड़ाेसी द्वारा छेड़खानी करने के बाद विवाद हाे गया। आराेपी शब्बू खान (27) महिला काे एक साल से परेशान कर रहा था। महिला के बच्चे काे मारने की धमकी देकर इकबाल महिला पर निकाह का दबाव बना रहा था।

हिम्मत करके महिला ने साेमवार काे एफआईआर कराई। मंगलवार काे बयान दर्ज कराने काेर्ट जाते समय रास्ता आरोपी के साथियों ने महिला काे धमकाया। हिंदू संगठन के लाेग भी शाम करीब 5.30 बजे बड़ी संख्या में थाने पहुंचे। नारेबाजी कर महिला सुरक्षा देने की मांग की। पुलिस ने महिला के घर के आसपास पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया। पुलिस ने आराेपी शब्बू खान काे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

काेतवाली टीआई संताेष सिंह चाैहान ने बताया बालागंज में रहने वाली पीड़ित महिला ने बताया अाराेपी शब्बू खान ने उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ की। वह शादी का दबाव बना रहा था। उसका एक साल का बच्चा भी है। यह घटना एक दिन पहले की है।

महिला साेमवार काे थाने आई थी। महिला के आवेदन पर आराेपी शब्बू के खिलाफ छेड़खानी का मामला दर्ज कर लिया। आराेपी की तलाश जारी थी। इस बीच मंगलवार काे दाेपहर में आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया।

महिला की सुरक्षा के लिए घर के पास पुलिस तैनात: मंगलवार शाम 5.30 बजे हिंदू संगठन के लाेग थाने आए और महिला काे सुरक्षा देने की मांग की। इस पर महिला के घर पुलिस तैनात कर दी है। साथ ही पुलिस ने महिला काे माेबाइल नंबर दे दिए हैं। यदि उसे काेई भी तकलीफ हाेगी ताे वह तुरंत ही सूचना दे सकती है।

पीड़ित महिला को सुबह से धमकाया जा रहा है, प्रशासन क्या कर रहा है...

पीड़ित महिला अपने एक साल के बच्चे काे लेकर थाने पहुंची। यहां लाेगाें काे उसने बताया आराेपी शब्बू उसे एक साल से परेशान कर रहा है। साथ ही निकाह करने के लिए दबाव बना रहा था। ऐसा नहीं करने पर मुझे और मेरे बच्चे काे मारने की धमकी देता है। मेरे परिवार के सदस्य काे भी मारने की धमकी देता है। मैंने माेबाइल के नंबर भी बदले लेकिन उसने बार-बार नंबर कहीं से ले लिए और मुझे परेशान कर दबाव बनाता रहा।

विहिप-बजरंग दल के जिला संयाेजक नितिन मेषकर ने बताया महिला ने साेमवार काे छेड़खानी का केस दर्ज कराया था। इसके बाद उसे कुछ लाेग धमका रहे थे। यह सूचना हमें मिली ताे हम महिला के साथ मंगलवार काे थाने पहुंचे और महिला काे पुलिस से सुरक्षा देने की मांग की। प्रशासन और पुलिस से संबंधित लाेगाें के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की। इस दाैरान बड़ी संख्या में लाेग माैजूद रहे।

