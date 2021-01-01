पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:टीएनसी अप्रूवड काॅलाेनी में 2 साल बाद भी सुविधा नहीं

हाेशंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय सहित सभी अनुविभागों में जनसुनवाई आयोजित की गई।
  • रविशंकरनगर के नागरिकों ने दिया आवेदन

जनसुनवाई में मंगलवार काे रविशंकर नगर आदमगढ़ के रहवासियाें ने काॅलाेनी में सड़क, बिजली और नाली नहीं हाेने की शिकायत की। काॅलाेनीवासियाें ने जनसुनवाई में एडीएम जीपी माली काे बताया कि कॉलोनाइजर ने कॉलोनी में मूलभूत सुविधाएं नहीं दी हैं। काॅलाेनी की विकास अनुमति टीएनसीए अप्रूव कॉलोनी की परमिशन शासन द्वारा दी गई है, इसलिए लाेगाें ने यहां प्लाट खरीद लिए, लेकिन इसके बाद भी सड़क, नाली और बिजली का काम नहीं कराया गया है।

लाेगाें ने काॅलाेनी में प्लाटाें का विक्रय राेककर मूलभूति सुविधाएं प्रदाय कराए जाने की मांग की है। वहीं रसूलिया कंचन नगर के रहवासियाें ने अंडरग्रांउड सीवरेज याेजना के तहत आदमगढ़ में प्रस्तावित सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट पहुंच मार्ग का रास्ता कंचन नगर से न निकाले जाने की मांग काे लेकर आवेदन दिया।

लाेगाें ने कहा कि कंचन नगर में मार्ग संकरा है, इसलिए यहां से सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का रास्ता न निकाला जाए। आदमगढ़ निवासी मुकेश कुमार अहिरवार ने पीएम आवास दिलाए जाने के लिए आवेदन दिया। उन्हाेंने बताया कि वे वर्ष 2016 से पीएम आवास के लिए आवेदन कर रहे हैं। शुक्करवाड़ा कला के विनाेद कुमार गाैर ने केसीसी ऋण खाते पर लगा ब्याज की राशि रिवर्स कराने आवेदन दिया।

कुल 149 आवेदनाें पर सुनवाई हुई

मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय सहित सभी अनुविभागों में जनसुनवाई आयोजित की गई। जिला स्तरीय जनसुनवाई में 66 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। अनुविभाग होशंगाबाद के रेवा सभाकक्ष में आयोजित जनसुनवाई में 20 व बाबई में आयोजित जनसुनवाई में 7 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए।

अनुविभाग सोहागपुर में 9, सिवनी मालवा में 16, इटारसी में 6, पिपरिया में 24 इस तरह जनसुनवाई में कुल 149 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। जिला स्तरीय जनसुनवाई में अपर कलेक्टर जीपी माली, डिप्टी कलेक्टर भारती मेरावी सहित विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

