कार्रवाई में मिलावट:पाेहा मिल में 6 घंटे जांच करते रहे अफसर उन्हें छिपा हुआ सरकारी गेहूं नजर नहीं आया

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
यह देखिए ‘भारत सरकार के सौजन्य’ का गेहूं मिल परिसर में रखा है
  • जिले में एक साथ छापे, हाेशंगाबाद में एक ही जगह दबिश, उस पर भी सवालिया निशान

मिलावट से मुक्ति अभियान के तहत मंगलवार काे जिले भर में प्रशासनिक टीमाें ने छापामार कार्रवाई कर खाद्य सामग्री जब्त की। हाेशंगाबाद शहर में एसडीएम भारती मरावी, उप संचालक खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन डाॅ. दिनेश काैशल ने अपनी टीम के साथ केवल एक स्थान पर कार्रवाई की।

अधिकारियाें ने इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया किशनपुर स्थित अशाेक पाेहा मिल में 6 घंटे जांच कर 9 सैंपल लिए। यहां से आटा, तेल एक्सपायरी डेट का मिला। हैरत की बात है कि अधिकारी जहां 6 घंटे जांच करते रहे वहीं गाेदाम में पीडीएस का सरकारी गेहूं देखा तक नहीं।

आटा, तेल, पाेहा, मुरमुरे, चावल सहित अन्य खाद्य सामग्री के सैंपल लेकर अधिकारी चल दिए। शाम तक अधिकारी राशन के गेहूं की न जांच कर सके न जब्त किया गया। नायब तहसीलदार मृग्रेंद सिसाेदिया का कहना है 9 सामग्री के सैंपल लिए हैं। सरकारी गेहूं काे लेकर काेई भी जानकारी नहीं है। एसडीएम भारती मेरावी ने बताया अशोक पोहा मिल की जांच की है। खाद्य सामग्री एवं खाने का तेल एक्सपायरी डेट का मिला। 9 सामग्री के सैंपल लिए हैं।

जितनी लागत उतने में आटा कैसे बेच रहे मिल संचालक
सरकार समर्थन मूल्य पर 1975 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल गेहूं खरीदती है। ग्रेडिंग, सफाई, पिसाई पैकिंग के बाद कुल खर्च 2375 रुपए आता है। यानी एक किलाे आटा 24 रुपए में पड़ता है। प्रतिस्पर्धा के कारण बाजार में गेहूं का आटा 22 से 24 रुपए किलाे में बेचना मजबूरी है जाे बिना पीडीएस के अनाज के संभव नहीं है। पीडीएस का गेहूं 10 से 12 रुपए मिल जाता है। जबकि गरीबाें काे पीडीएस का यही गेहूं 1 रुपए किलाे में सरकार देती है।

पिछले साल 20 बाेरी गेहूं हुआ था जब्त : गरीबों तक पहुंचने वाले अनाज का एक बड़ा हिस्सा अब भ्रष्टाचार की भेंट चढ़ रहा है। पिछले साल भी किशनपुर एरिया से 20 बाेरी सरकारी गेहूं जब्त किया गया था। तत्कालीन एसडीएम रवीश श्रीवास्तव ने कार्रवाई कर सरकारी गेहूं पकड़ा था।

भास्कर सवाल: रिकाॅर्ड में सही ताे बाजार में अनाज कैसे पहुंचा

दरअसल, सरकार ने गरीबों तक अनाज पहुंचाने के लिए काम नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम (नाॅन) को दे रखा है। नाॅन हर महीने सरकारी अनाज वेयरहाउस से राशन दुकानाें तक पहुंचाता है। वेयर हाउस के अंदर रखे गेहूं में गोलमाल कर रिकॉर्ड को बराबर बताया जाता है।

सवाल यह है कि जब सारी राशन दुकानाें से हर राशनकार्डी काे अनाज वितरित किया जाता है ताे फिर बाजार में सरकारी अनाज कैसे आया। सूत्रों की मानें तो हकीकत में राशन जरूरतमंदाें काे मिलता नहीं और अनाज की कालाबाजारी कर दी जाती है।

आज भी जारी रहेगी जांच: जिले में इस तरह की कार्रवाई बुधवार काे भी होने की संभावना है। प्रशासन की टीम जांच करेगी।

