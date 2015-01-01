पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर दीपावली:दीपावली पर गो-दीपों से राेशन होंगे घर-आंगन

होशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
ऑनलाइन भी खरीद सकते हैं सामान
  • स्व सहायता समूहों की महिलाओं ने गाय के गोबर से तैयार किए ईको फ्रेंडली दीये

इस बार दीपावली पर गाेबर से बने दीपाें से राेशनी हाेगी। धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार गाेबर का पूजन उपयाेग शुभ हाेता है। पर्यावरण संरक्षण और धार्मिक नजरिए से शुभ गाय के गोबर से स्व सहायता समूह ने कमाई का रास्ता निकाला है। स्व सहायता समूहों की महिलाओं ने गाय के गोबर से ईको फ्रेंडली दीये तैयार किए हैं।

महिलाओं काे आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए यह एक अच्छा कदम है। इसके अलावा विभिन्न साज सज्जा के सामान व पूजन सामग्रियों को तैयार कर बाजारों में विक्रय की पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। समूह की महिलाओं द्वारा तरह-तरह के उत्पाद जैसे दीपक, झालर, मूर्ति, फूलों की माला, अगरबत्ती, फूल बत्ती, पूजन हवन सामग्री एवं अन्य साज सज्जा की सामग्रियां बनाई गई हैं।

ॐ, स्वास्तिक, मां लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति, गमले भी ईकाे फ्रेंडली

स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाओं द्वारा गौ माता के पवित्र गोबर और गोमूत्र से दिवाली के पर्व में उपयोगी होने वाले गौ उत्पादों जैसे दीये, मां लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति, गमले, शुभ संकेत शुभ लाभ, ॐ, स्वास्तिक इत्यादि सामग्रियां बनाई गई हैं। यह ईको फ्रेंडली उत्पाद पर्यावरण के लिए अनुकूल होने के साथ ही इनका उपयोग पेड़ पौधों में खाद के रूप में भी किया जा सकता है। गोबर की दीपकों की खासियत है कि जब इनको दीपावली पर जलाया जाएगा तो पहले बत्ती और तेल जलेगा इसके बाद गोबर का दीपक भी जल जाएगा। इससे न सिर्फ उजियारा होगा बल्कि वातावरण भी शुद्ध होगा।

इन समूह ने किए तैयार उत्पाद

तुलसी स्व सहायता समूह शिवपुर, सर्वोदय स्व सहायता समूह खपरिया, सरस्वती स्व सहायता समूह नागपुरकला, राधिका स्व सहायता समूह पांजरा कला, सरस्वती स्व सहायता समूह मेहरागांव, श्रीराधे सहायता समूह बहारपुर, प्रतिज्ञा स्व सहायता समूह मुहासा की महिलाओं द्वारा यह उत्पाद बनाए गए हैं। जिला पंचायत सीईओ मनोज सरियाम ने बताया जिले में निर्मित सभी गांशालाओं के माध्यम से रोजगार सर्जन किया जा रहा है। समूह की महिलाएं गौशालाओं के बेहतर संचालन के साथ साथ गौमाता के गोबर और गोमूत्र से विभिन्न उत्पाद बना रही हैं।

