नल प्वाइंट की होगी बंदी:दूसरे दिन भी नपा ने नल प्वाइंट की जांच की, दस्तावेज और जलकर जमा कराया, जलकर नहीं जमा करने वालों के सोमवार काे बंद किए जाएंगे नल प्वाइंट

होशंगाबाद43 मिनट पहले
नपा के अमले ने नल प्वाइंट काटने की कार्रवाई के दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को भी हलवाई चौक से लेकर सराफा चौक तक नल प्वाइंट की जांच की। हालांकि इस दौरान कई लोगों के पास नल कनेक्शन के दस्तावेज ही नहीं मिले। ना ही शुल्क जमा कराने की जानकारी दे पाए।

इसको लेकर नपा अमले ने उनको 1 दिन की मोहलत दी है। सभी लोगों को अपने वैध दस्तावेज और शुल्क जमा करने का कार्य शनिवार को कराना होगा। जलकर जमा नहीं करने वालों के नल प्वाइंट सोमवार को बंद कर दिए जाएंगे।

इस दौरान नपा अमले ने सार्वजनिक नलों को बंद करने का काम भी किया। सीएमअाे माधुरी शर्मा ने बताया जलकर नहीं जमा करने वाले और अवैध नल कनेक्शनों को वैध नहीं कराने वालों के नल प्वाइंट काटने की कार्रवाई लगातार जारी रहेगी।

शुक्रवार काे कई लोगों के दबाव नल पॉइंट नहीं काटने को लेकर सामने अाए। हालांकि सीएमओ ने ऐसे दबाव को दरकिनार करते हुए नल प्वाइंट काटने की कार्रवाई जारी रखने की बात कही है।

शुक्रवार काे इनके यहां की गई जांच

रेखाबाई रैकवार अवैध नल प्वाइंट काे काटा, भुवन गुप्ता, प्रेमचंद्र गुप्ता, अशाेक गुप्ता, जवाहर गुप्ता, उमेश सिंह ठाकुर, मनीष बुकडिपाे, फखरुद्दीन, अकबर अली हार्डवेयर, चुन्नु गुप्ता, केदारनाथ गुप्ता, बैजनाथ गुप्ता, सुरेंद्र नाथ गुप्ता, अरुण कुमार जैन और राजेश जैन से 3120 रुपए जमा कराए।

राजस्व वसूली के लिए हर वार्ड में नपा लगा रही शिविर

हाेशंगाबाद| हर वार्ड में नपा अब शिविर लगाकर राजस्व वसूली करने का काम कर रही है। नपा काे राजस्व वसूली नहीं कर पाने से अब नपा हर वार्ड में शिविर लगा रही है। सीएमओ माधुरी शर्मा ने बताया की नपा काे जलकर और संपत्ति कर के ही 7 कराेड़ रुपए बकाया है। इसकी वसूली करने के लिए अब हर वार्ड में जाकर यह वसूली करने का काम हाेगा।

