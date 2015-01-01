पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खनिज विभाग:जिले में 118 रेत खदानाें से चाेरी राेकने के लिए खनिज विभाग के पास केवल तीन अधिकारी

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बांद्राभान तवा ब्रिज के पास रविवार को माफिया खुलेआम रेत चोरी करते रहे
  • कागजाें पर बंद हैं खदानें, फिर भी खुलेआम हो रहा उत्खनन

खनिज अमले की कमी के कारण जिले में रेत चाेरी राेकने में सफल नहीं हाे रहे है, सरकार काे करीब 262 कराेड़ का राजस्व देने वाले हाेशंगाबाद जिले के खनिज अमले में केवल 3 अधिकारी ही हैं। इनमें दो खनिज निरीक्षक हैं। सरकार ने कभी मैदानी अमले पर ध्यान हीं नहीं दिया। खनिज विभाग में अमले की कमी के चलते ही बड़ी कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाती।

पूरे जिले के मैदानी अमले में केवल एक जिला खनिज अधिकारी शशांक शुक्ला, खनिज निरीक्षक अर्चना ताम्रकार, पुष्पेंद्र त्रिपाठी हैं। संभागीय मुख्यालय हाेने के बावजूद अधिकारियाें की कमी है। जिले में रेत चोरी नहीं रुक रही। रविवार को भी बांद्राभान तवा ब्रिज के पास से माफिया ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली से रेत चोरी करते रहे।

कागजाें पर बंद हैं खदानें, फिर भी खुलेआम हो रहा उत्खनन

होशंगाबाद जिले में रेत का सबसे बड़ा स्रोत तवा नदी है। इसके अलावा नर्मदा, दूधी में भी खदानें हैं। कागजों पर रेत खदानें बंद पड़ी हैं, रात में चोरी-छिपे नदियाें में अवैध खनन जारी है। पवारखेड़ा पंचायत खदान, चपलासर, मराेड़ा के अलावा मगरिया पुल के पास भी तवा नदी से रेत का उत्खनन हाे रहा है।

इंदाैर, भाेपाल तक सप्लाई होती है होशंगाबाद की रेत

रेत कारोबारी तवा, नर्मदा की रेत काे मुंबई और चेन्नई के अलावा देश के अन्य राज्याें में भेजते हैं। तवा की रेत की मांग इंदाैर, उज्जैन, देवास, शाजापुर, भाेपाल, राजगढ़ और विदिशा तक है। हर दिन लगभग 400 डंपर रेत का परिवहन लीगल ताैर पर हाेता है। जिले में लगभग 100 डंपर बिना रायल्टी के परिवहन करते हैं।

बड़े नेता उठा चुके मुद्दा

जिले में रेत चाेरी का मुद्दा कांग्रेस और भाजपा के नेता नियमित नहीं उठाते क्याेंकि उनके समर्थक और पारिवारिक लाेग इस कारोबार में शामिल हैं। चुनावाें में ही यह मामला उठता है।

जिले में रेत चाेरी राेकने के लिए लगातार कार्रवाई करते हैं। खनिज अमले की कमी के कारण पुलिस की मदद लेनी पड़ती है। राजस्व विभाग भी समय-समय पर कार्रवाई करता है। आगे भी कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।

-शशांक शुक्ला, जिला खनिज अधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें