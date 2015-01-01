पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नर्मदा काे खतरे में डालने का मामला:पंचायत आज से भरवाएगी नर्मदा की पाल, खर्च की वसूली खाेदने वाले से हाेगी

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
नर्मदा काे खतरे में डालने का मामला
  • पाल खाेदकर नर्मदा काे खतरे में डालने का मामला

संगम पर खाेदी गई नर्मदा की पाल काे ग्राम पंचायत भरवाने का काम बुधवार से शुरू करेगी। पाल काे भरवाने के बाद इसमें आए खर्च की वसूली पाल खाेदने वाले अश्वनी वर्मा से हाेगी। इसके लिए पंचायत खर्च का बिल बनाकर साैंपेगी।

जनपद पंचायत सीईओ नमिता बघेल ने बताया पंचायत काे पाल भरने के लिए कहा गया है। बुधवार से पंचायत का अमला पाल काे फिर से मिट्टी से भरने का काम करेगा। इसके बाद खर्च का हिसाब और बिल बनाकर वसूली का काम हाेगा। बता दें कि नर्मदा की पाल को तोड़कर संगम को खतरे में डालने की कोशिश की गई।

जिला खनिज अधिकारी शशांक शुक्ला ने बताया की जांच की जा रही है। जांच के बाद रेत के अवैध खनन और रास्ता बनाने के लिए जमीन देने वालाे पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराने का काम हाेगा। प्रशासन की संयुक्त टीम बनाकर लगातार रेत के अवैध परिवहन और उत्खनन की जांच की जा रही है।

जांच के बाद हाेगी पाल खोदने में मदद करने वाले लोगाें पर एफआईआर

रेत के अवैध खनन के लिए बनाए गए रास्ते के लिए जिनकी जमीन का उपयाेग किया है। उनकी सभी की जांच की जाएगी। लाेगाें ने रेत के अवैध परिवहन के लिए रास्ते बनाने के लिए भी एग्रीमेंट करने की जानकारी प्रशासन काे लगी है। इसकाे लेकर लाेगाें के बयान लेने का काम प्रशासन कर रहा है। इसके बाद रास्ता बनाने में सहयाेग करने और रेत का अवैध खनन करने वालाें पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराने का काम जिला खनिज विभाग करेगा।

