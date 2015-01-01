पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनुपयोगी:प्रवेश द्वार से एफओबी दूर होने से यात्रियों को हो रही परेशानी

होशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेलवे स्टेशन मुख्य द्वार से फुटब्रिज दूर होने के कारण लोग पटरी पार करके जा रहे हैं
  • स्टेशन पर बनाए गए नए फुटओवर ब्रिज का नहीं हो रहा उपयोग

रेलवे ने स्टेशन पर यात्रियाें की सुविधा के लिए नया फुट ओवर ब्रिज बनाया है। नया फुट ओवर ब्रिज का उपयाेग नहीं हाे रहा है। यह फुट ओवरब्रिज प्लेटफार्म पर दूसरे छाेर पर बना है। यात्रियाें काे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म पर प्रवेश और निकासी द्वार से 120 मीटर तक पैदल चलना पड़ता है। इतना ही पैदल दूसरी ओर उतर कर जाना पड़ता है।

रेलवे ने दिव्यांगाें की सुविधा काे देखते हुए रैंप की 5 स्टेप वाले एफओबी बनाया है, लेकिन इन 5 स्टेप में यात्री काे करीब 140 मीटर पैदल चलना पड़ता है। नए फुट ओवर ब्रिज पर इतनी परेशानी हाेने के कारण अब यात्री व अन्य लाेग प्लेटफार्म पर बदलने के लिए लाेग रेलवे ट्रैक काे पार करते हैं। जिससे ट्रैक से हादसे के शिकार हाेने का डर भी रहता है।

5 मई काे ताेड़ा था पुराना एफओबी

रेलवे ने 50 साल पुराने एफओबी काे लाॅकडाउन के समय 5 मई काे ताेड़ दिया। एफओबी के टूटने से शहर व ग्वालटाेली क्षेत्र के लाेगाें काे आने-जाने में समस्या हाेना शुरू हाे गई। उन्हें अब ओवरब्रिज और सतरास्ते वाली पुलिया से हाेकर शहर व ग्वालटाेली में आना जाना पड़ता है।

बाहर का रास्ता निकालने प्रस्ताव भेजा

नए ओवर फुट ओवर ब्रिज पर बाहर से आने जाने का रास्ता निकालने के लिए स्थानीय रेल प्रशासन ने वरिष्ठ कार्यालय काे प्रस्ताव भेज दिया है। 5 मई काे पुराना फुट ओवर ब्रिज टूटने के बाद स्थानीय लाेगाें की समस्या देखते हुए सांसद राव उदय प्रताप ने भी डीआरएम काे पत्र लिखा था।

