परेशानी:एयरवॉल्व नहीं हाेने के कारण बार-बार फूट रही पाइपलाइन, बदलना ही विकल्प

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • 3 साल में 12 बार फूट चुकी है राॅ-वाटर पाइपलाइन, सप्लाई होती है प्रभावित

इंटकवेल से फिल्टर प्लांट तक नर्मदा के राॅ-वाॅटर की सप्लाई के लिए बिछाई गई पाइपलाइन फूटने के कारण नपा की पेयजल शाखा के कर्मचारी परेशान हैं। पाइपलाइन से 90 लाख लीटर नर्मदा जल फिल्टर प्लांट तक सप्लाई किया जा रहा है। फिल्टर हाेने के बाद इसे पानी की टंकियाें के माध्यम से सप्लाई किया जाता है। लेकिन राॅ-वाॅटर पाइपलाइन पिछले तीन साल में करीब 12 बार फूट चकी है।

जानकाराें ने बताया कि उक्त पाइपलाइन में एयरवॉल्व भी नहीं लगाए गए हैं। यदि सीमित दूरी पर एयरवॉल्व लगाए हाेते ताे भी पाइपलाइन बार-बार नहीं फूटती। हालांकि एफआरपी पाइप हाेने के कारण पाइपलाइन कमजाेर है ही साथ ही पाइपलाइन रेत युक्त मिट्टी में बिछाई जाती है। शहर की काली मिट्टी में यह पाइपलाइन उपयुक्त नहीं है। जानकार इंजीनियराें ने बताया कि पाइपलाइन में यदि एयरवॉल्व लगे हाें ताे भी दबाव काे वाल्व बाहर कर देते हैं। लंबी दूरी तक पानी लेकर जाने वाली पाइपलाइन में यह वाॅल्व अनिवार्य रूप से लगाए जाते हैं।

