परेशानी:भाेपाल तिराहे पर गड्ढे भरे, सड़क, ओवरब्रिज के गड्‌ढे जस के तस

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
भोपाल तिराहे पास सड़क पर फिर गड्‌ढा हो गया
  • रसूलिया रोड पर खराब सड़क से वाहन हो रहे क्षतिग्रस्त

हाेशंगाबाद भाेपाल तिराहे पर एनएच 69 पर हुए गड्ढाें काे एमपीअारडीसी विभाग ने भर दिया है, लेकिन तिराहे के ठीक 50 मीटर की दूरी पर पुलिया अाैर सड़क के बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे नहीं भरे गए हैं। इसके साथ ही उक्त सड़क पर इटारसी तक कई जगह गड्ढाें के कारण वाहन चालकाें काे परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। भाेपाल तिराहे के ठीक थाेड़ा सा अागे रसूलिया की अाेर गड्ढाें के नहीं भरे जाने के कारण रसूलियावासी भी नाराज हैं। लाेगाें की शिकायत है कि सड़क पर लंबे समय से गड्ढाें की ठीक से मरम्मत नहीं हाे रही है। भाेपाल तिराहे के गड्ढाें काे भी बमुश्किल दाे साल बाद पहली बार ठीक कराया गया है। इधर बाबई राेड पर गड्ढाें की मरम्मत का कार्य चल रहा है, लेकिन यहां भी कई जगह निर्माण कंपनी ने गड्ढाें काे यथावत बगैर ठीक किए ही छाेड़ दिया है। एमपीअारडीसी विभाग के अधिकारियाें का दावा है कि जल्द ही रसूलिया राेड अाैर इटारसी की अाेर एनएच 69 पर गड्ढाें काे सुधारा जाएगा।

इटारसी से बुदनी राेड गारंटी पीरियड में

एमपीआरडीसी के प्रबंधक प्रवीण निमजे ने बताया बुदनी से इटारसी राेड की मरम्मत का काम ठेकेदार के गारंटी पीरियड में है। वहीं भाेपाल तिराहे पर कमिश्नर और कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर विभाग ने गड्ढाें की मरम्मत कराई है। त्याेहार के कारण आवागमन बढ़ने के कारण यहां काम कराया गया है। बाकि मरम्मत कार्य निर्माण कंपनी कराएगी। शीघ्र काम शुरू कराए जाने के निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं।

