पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:सड़क पर खड़ी पांच बाइक जब्त की, 15 चालान बनाए , सड़क पर वाहन खड़े करने वालों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा

हाेशंगाबाद44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
होशंगाबाद। सड़क पर खड़े वाहनों को जब्त करती यातायात पुलिस।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शहर में राेड किनारे खड़े हाेने वाले वाहनाें पर शुक्रवार काे कार्रवाई की है।

20 अक्टूबर काे आईजी ने ट्रैफिक टीआई सतीश अंधवान और सूबेदार सूरज जामरा सहित आरक्षकाें काे सस्पेंड किया था इस कार्रवाई के बाद पहली बार ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने कार्रवाई शुरू की है।

शुक्रवार काे एचडीएफसी बैंक के सामने पार्किंग में खड़े वाहन राेड पर खड़े थे। पुलिस ने 5 वाहनाें काे उठवाकर ट्रैफिक थाने ले गई। सभी वाहनाें पर 500 रुपए का जुर्माने की कार्रवाई की गई। इसके साथ ही शहर में 15 वाहनाें पर चालानी कार्रवाई की गई। इससे 5 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला गया। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी आरसी गुप्ता ने बताया कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस बल चुनाव ड्यूटी में गया हुआ था।

वापस आते ही कार्रवाई शुरू हुई है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस अब राेड से लगे संस्थानाें के सामने बनी पार्किंग के वाहनाें काे उठाने की कार्रवाई करेगी। इन वाहनाें के आधे राेड पर खड़े हाेने से अन्य वाहनाें काे आवाजाही में समस्या हाेती है। शहर में ट्रैफिक जाम हाेता है।

इन स्थानाें पर भी लगता है जाम

शहर में इन स्थानाें पर भी जाम लगता है। जिसमें जिला अस्पताल के सामने,रेड क्राॅस काम्पलेक्स, एकता चाैक, इंदिरा चाैक, मीनाक्षी चाैक, बस स्टैंड के सामने बैंक, सतरस्ते स्थित भाेजनालय के सामने भी राेड पर वाहन खड़े हाेते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें