पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काॅलेज खाेलने का निर्णय:काॅलेज में 1 जनवरी से प्रैक्टिकल, 10 से यूजी-पीजी फाइनल की कक्षाएं

हाेशंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने भी नए साल में काॅलेज खाेलने का निर्णय लिया है। 1 जनवरी से काॅलेज में विज्ञान के प्रायाेगिक विषयाें की कक्षा लगेगी। 10 जनवरी से यूजी और पीजी की फाइनल ईयर की कक्षाएं नियमित लगाई जाएंगी और 20 जनवरी से सभी कक्षाएं 50% स्टूडेंट्स की उपस्थिति के साथ संचालित हाेंगी।

कक्षाओं के संचालन के लिए काॅलेज प्राचार्याें काे एसओपी भेजा जाएगा। नर्मदा कॉलेज प्राचार्य डाॅ. ओएन चाैबे ने बताया दस्तावेज सत्यापन करवाने और सेकंड ईयर और फाइनल ईयर के एडमिशन अपडेट करने की तारीख 12 दिसंबर से आगे बढ़ाकर 18 दिसंबर कर दी गई है।

1 जनवरी से काॅलेज खाेले जाएंगे। प्रायाेगिक विषयाें की परीक्षा करवाना हाेगी। इसलिए प्रायाेगिक विषयाें की कक्षाएं पहले दिन से शुरू हाेंगी। 20 जनवरी तक तीन चरण में काॅलेज पूरी तरह खाेले जाएंगे। शैक्षणिक और गैर शैक्षणिक स्टाफ की उपस्थिति पूरी रहेगी।
डॉ. धीरेंद्र शुक्ला, ओएसडी उच्च शिक्षा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें