स्वच्छता:कचरा संग्रहण शुल्क लेने की तैयारी, इटारसी-बैतूल नपा पहले से ले रहीं

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • शुल्क तय नहीं लेकिन एक रुपए प्रतिदिन तक ही रहने की संभावना

हाेशंगाबाद नगरपालिका यूजर्स चार्ज (कचरा संग्रहण शुल्क) वसूलने की अब तैयारी कर रही है जबकि बैतूल और इटारसी पहले से शुल्क वसूल रही है। इस बार स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में घरों से कचरा उठाने के यूजर्स चार्ज पर भी अंक है। नगरीय प्रशासन की ओर से शुल्क वसूलने के आदेश आए हैं।

अब होशंगाबाद नपा भी शहर के मकानों, संस्थानों, दुकानों और मंदिरों से कचरा उठाने के एवज में यूजर्स चार्ज वसूलने की तैयारी कर रही है। हाेशंगाबाद के लोग भी शहर को स्वच्छता में नंबर वन बनाने और बेहतर सफाई इंतजाम करने में मदद करने के लिए यूजर चार्ज देने काे तैयार हैं।

नपा को यह नुकसान

नगरपालिका के पास कर्मचारियों को वेतन बांटने तक के लाले हैं। इसके अलावा शहर की स्वच्छता के लिए न जुर्माना वसूल पा रही है न यूजर्स चार्ज वसूल पा रही है। इस कारण शहर में गंदगी ताे है नपा की आर्थिक हालत भी नहीं सुधर नहीं। इसके अलावा स्वच्छता रैंकिंग भी लगातार गिरती जा रही है।

डाेर टू डाेर कलेक्शन के लिए 5 लाख का खर्च

नगरपालिका अभी 25 वाहनाें से डाेर टू डाेर कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए 5 लाख रुपए खर्च कर रही है। एक वाहन पर करीब 20 हजार रुपए मासिक खर्च हाे रहा है। इसके अलावा सफाई कर्मचारी 300 का वेतन, अन्य सामान भी स्वच्छता के लिए लगता है।

शुल्क से वाहनों के मेंटेनेंस, संचालन का खर्च निकलेगा

हाेशंगाबाद शहर में करीब 25 हजार घर हैं। नपा अगर हर दिन एक घर से एक रुपए भी कचरा संग्रहण शुल्क ले ताे नपा की सालाना इनकम 90 लाख से ज्यादा रुपए हाेगी। नपा इससे ही वाहनाें के मेंटेनेंस और संचालन का पूरा खर्च निकाल सकती है।

यूजर्स चार्ज हाेगा ताे बेहतर हाेगी शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था

यूजर्स चार्ज शहर की कचरा प्रबंधन व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाने के लिए कारगर हाे सकता है। इससे स्वच्छता रैंकिंग भी बढ़ेगी। केवल नॉमिनल शुल्क जमा कर लोग व्यवस्था को बेहतर बना सकते हैं।

600 रुपए मेंटेनेंस शुल्क दे रहे तो नपा काे भी दे सकते हैं ​​​​​​​

बाबई राेड स्थित एक निजी कॉलोनी में रहने वाले अशाेक विस्वाल ने बताया वे काॅलाेनी में हर महीने 600 रुपए मेंटेनेंस शुल्क देते हैं। इसमें स्वच्छता भी शामिल है। अगर नपा भी शुल्क लेकर कचरा उठवाए तो भी शुल्क देंगे।

शुल्क देंगे तो गाड़़ी वाले से बाेलने का अधिकार रहेगा

कलेक्टर बंगले के सामने स्थित काॅलाेनी निवासी लता मीणा ने बताया अगर नपा एक रुपए लेकर कचरा उठवाएगी तो अच्छा है। शुल्क देंगे और अगर नपा का कचरा वाहन नहीं आया तो अधिकार से गाड़ी वाले से कह सकेंगे।

