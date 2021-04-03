पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकारी नहीं दे रहे ध्यान:2 माह में टूट गई पुलिया, 4 काॅलाेनी के लाेग परेशान

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
बाबई राेड स्थित चार कालाेनियाें के रहवासी मुख्य सड़क मार्ग काे जाेड़ने वाली पुलिया टूटने के कारण परेशान हैं। बाबई राेड स्थित महराणा प्रताप नगर, गाेकुल धाम, सांई छत्र परिसर व एक अन्य काॅलाेनी में आवागमन के लिए मुख्य मार्ग तक पहुंचने में पिछले छह माह से परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दरअसल नपा ने वार्ड 11 में मुख्य मार्ग से हाेकर जाने वाले अप्राेच राेड काे जाेड़ने के लिए एक पुलिया का निर्माण कराया था। पुलिया निर्माण के कुछ ही दिनाें बाद दाेनाें तरफ से टूट गई। पुलिया काे टूटे हुए करीब छह माह से अधिक का समय गुजर गया है। इसकी शिकायत नपा अधिकारियाें काे की गई लेकिन अब तक पुलिया काे ठीक नहीं कराया गया है।
भारी वाहन के प्रवेश से टूटी है पुलिया, दर्ज कराएंगे एफआईआर
नपा एई आरसी शुक्ला ने बताया पुलिया का निमाण काॅलोनीवासियों की सुविधा के लिए कराया गया था। लेकिन इस पर से निश्चित ही भारी वाहनाें का प्रवेश हुआ हाेगा जिसके वजन से पुलिया टूटी है। पुलिया के टूटने के कारणाें का पता लगाया जाएगा। साथ ही दाेषी वाहन मालिक के खिलाफ एफआईआर कराएंगे। पुलिया की मरम्मत कराई जाएगी।

कर चुके हैं शिकायत
गाेकुलधाम काॅलाेनी निवासी अजय गाैर ने बताया कि बारिश के समय ही पुलिया टूट गई थी। जिसके बाद नपा कार्यालय में इसकी लिखित शिकायत की थी। बारिश में आवागमन में लाेगाें काे बहुत परेशानी उठानी पड़ी। वहीं कार पुलिया से निकालने में परेशानी हाे रही है। लाेगाें काे घूमकर घर पहुंचना पड़ रहा है। महाराणा प्रताप नगर निवासी जितेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि पुलिया के दाेनाें ओर गड्ढे हाे रहे हैं। रात के समय बाइक सवार और स्कूटी सवार इससे दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हाे रहे हैं। नपा कार्यालय में शिकायत के बाद भी इसकी मरम्मत नहीं हाे रही है। पुलिया का निर्माण गुणवत्तापूर्ण नहीं हाेने के कारण यह असमय ही टूट गई है।

