परंपरा और विज्ञान:लोगों को विज्ञान समझाने के लिए बना रहे कठपुतलियां

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कार्यशाला में कठपुतली का चेहरा बनाती महिलाएं
  • कठपुतली नृत्य से विज्ञान की बात कहने का तरीका सिखाने के लिए चल रही कार्यशाला

कठपुतली नृत्य से विज्ञान की बात कहने का तरीका सिखाने के लिए शहर में चल रही कार्यशाला में गुरुवार काे तीसरे दिन स्क्रिप्ट राइटिंग सिखाई गई। कठपुतलियाें काे रंग बिरंगे कपड़े पहनाकर उन्हें कहानी के किरदार के जैसे तैयार करने के विषय में भी विषय विशेषज्ञाें ने जानकारी दी।

डाॅ. अनिल सिरवैया ने बताया विज्ञान या इससे संबंधित संदेश को कठपुतली के माध्यम से प्रभावी बनाकर जन सामान्य तक पहुंचाने में स्क्रिप्ट का खास महत्व है। प्रभावी स्क्रिप्ट बनाने के लिए स्थानीय भाषा और लाेकशैली काे संवाद में शामिल करना जरूरी है। इसके लिए जिस स्थान पर कठपुतली के माध्यम से अपनी बात कहना है वहां की स्थानीय भाषा के विषय में ज्ञान हाेना जरूरी है। विशेषज्ञ जीतेन्द्र भटनागर ने तथाकथित चमत्कारों का प्रदर्शन कर उनके पीछे के विज्ञान की जानकारी दी।

ऐसे करें प्रभावी स्क्रिप्ट राइटथंग :

  • विषय का चुनाव करें, जिसमें समस्या और समाधान स्पष्ट हाे।
  • विषय काे जन सामान्य की भाषा में कहानी के रूप में बदलें।
  • कहानी के पात्राें के बीच स्थानीय भाषा में संवाद के अनुसार डायलाॅग तय करें।
  • स्थानीय भाषा, बोली के शब्दों के साथ क्षणिकाएं भी लिखें। जिससे संवाद राेचक लगे
  • संवाद छाेटे और राेचक हाे, बाेझिल और बड़े नहीं।
