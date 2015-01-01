पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समस्या:रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर अक्सर लगता है जाम, प्रशासन की टीम ने किया निरीक्षण

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डबल फाटक का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी
  • डबल फाटक पर लगाए जाएंगे डिवाइडर

रसूलिया डबल फाटक रेलवे क्राॅसिंग पर राेजाना लगने वाले जाम से लोग परेशान हैं। अब प्रशासन ने ओवरब्रिज निर्माण कर रही कंपनी से डबल फाटक के दाेनाें ओर राेड पर डिवाइडर रखवाने के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं।

साेमवार काे टीएल बैठक के बाद एसडीएम भारती मेरावी, तहसीलदार निधि चाैकसे, सीएमओ माधुरी शर्मा, डीएसपी ट्रैफिक आरसी गुप्ता ने रेलवे पुलिस ने डबल फाटक रेलवे क्राॅसिंग का निरीक्षण किया। ब्रिज के पिलर के पास रास्ते पर डिवाइडर नहीं हाेने के कारण पूरे राेड पर वाहन खड़े हाे जाते हैं।

इससे दूसरी ओर से आने वाले वाहनाें काे निकलने में परेशानी हाेती है और जाम लग जाता है। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी आरसी गुप्ता ने बताया कि ट्रैफिक राेज लगता है ब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। ब्रिज निर्माण कंपनी काे निर्देश दिए हैं कि वह राेड पर दाेनाें ओर डिवाइडर बनाएं ताकि एक राेड पर दाे वाहन नहीं खड़े हाे सकें।

शाम काे ऑफिस छूटने से भी बढ़तें हैं वाहन : रेलवे गेट बंद हाेने के साथ ही शहर में ऑफिस से छूटने के बाद भीड़ बढ़ती है। बुदनी की कंपनी सहित शहर के निजी कार्यालयाें के कर्मचारियाें के वाहनाें की भीड़ बढ़ती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें