पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अव्यवस्था:होशंगाबाद में रैन बसेरा है पर रात में रहता बंद, सर्दी में सड़क पर डेरा यहीं बसेरा

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रैन बसेरा बंद होने से ठेले पर सोने काे मजबूर बुजुर्ग

होशंगाबाद बस स्टैंड पर 30 लाख से बना रैन बसेरा बंद है। नर्मदा स्नान करने आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं सहित अन्य यात्रियों को सड़कों पर रात बितानी पड़ रही है। रैन बसेरा में पुरुषाें के लिए 30 और महिलाओं के लिए 15 पलंग हैं। नपाकर्मी दिन में जरूर रैनबसेरा खाेलते हैं। जबकि रात में ताला लग जाता है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें से भी बड़ी संख्या में लाेग नर्मदा स्नान के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं।

गौरतलब है कि तत्कालीन नपा ने 2015-16 में लाेगाें की सुविधा के लिए बस स्टैंड पर रैन बसेरा का निर्माण कराया था। महिलाओं के लिए सैनेटरी नेपकिन मशीन भी रैन बसेरा परिसर में लगवाई गई थी। वहीं स्वच्छता कि दृष्टि से भी रैन बसेरा में बिस्तराें काे रखने के लिए अगल कमरा बनाया है, लेकिन लंबे समय से इसे रात में नहीं खाेला जा रहा है।
रात का तापमान 14 डिग्री, अभी और बढ़ेगी सर्दी

माैसम अब ठंडा हाेगा। रात में तापमान कम हाेगा। अभी रात का तापमान 14 डिग्री है। माैसम वैज्ञानिक जीडी मिश्रा के अनुसार आने वाले समय में रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री के आसपास रहने का अनुमान है। दिन में भी ठंड बढ़ेगी। बीच में पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ आने के कारण माैसम बदलेगा। इससे और ज्यादा ठंड बढ़ेगी।

रैनबसेरा की जांच कराएंगे, अलाव की व्यवस्था भी होगी

बस स्टैंड रैन बसेरा परा रात में किन कर्मचारियाें की ड्यूटी है, इसकी जानकारी लेंगे। रैनबसेरा यदि रात में बंद रखा जा रहा है ताे इसे खुलवाया जाएगा। साथ ही ठंड बढ़ते ही शहर में प्रमुख चिन्हित स्थानाें पर अलाव जलवाए जाएंगे। अलाव के लिए लकड़ी की व्यवस्था हमारे पास है।

-आरसी शुक्ला, एई नपा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें