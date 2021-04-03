पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनिश्चितकाल आंदाेलन:गेहूं, चना के पंजीयन बंद, खाद-बीज और राशन वितरण अटकेगा

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिल में मप्र सहकारिता कर्मचारी संघ ने गुरुवार से अनिश्चितकाल के लिए कलमबंद हड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। हड़ताल के कारण समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदे जाने वाले गेहूं, चना, सरसों, मसूर के पंजीयन हाेने बंद हाे गए हैं। इसके अलावा किसानों को सोसाइटी के माध्यम से मिलने वाली सुविधाएं, जिसमें खाद, बीज भी नहीं मिल पाएंगे। इसके साथ ही राशन दुकानों से गरीबों को राशन का वितरण नहीं हो पाएगा। मप्र सहकारिता कर्मचारी संघ जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेश वर्मा ने बताया कि समिति कर्मचारी संघ लंबे समय से मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन दे रहा है। आज तक हमारी मांगों पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। 18 फरवरी को प्रदेश के समस्त 55 हजार कर्मचारियों द्वारा भोपाल में मुख्यमंत्री निवास का घेराव कर सामूहिक इस्तीफा देंगे। वहीं पिपरिया में भी दुकान संचालकों ने विरोध किया। माखननगर में संघ के सदस्यों ने कलेक्टर के नाम तहसीलदार अतुल श्रीवास्तव को ज्ञापन सौंपा। सोहागपुर में सहकारी समिति कर्मचारी संघ द्वारा गुरुवार को कलेक्टर के नाम एसडीएम वंंदना जाट को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा गया है।

जिले भर में सहकारिता कर्मचारियों ने दिया ज्ञापन

महासंघ की यह प्रमुख मांगें

  • सहकारी समितियों के प्रभारी प्रबंधक, सहायक प्रबंधक, विक्रेताओं, लेखापाल, लिपिक, कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर, भृत्य, चौकीदार को शासकीय कर्मचारी घोषित कर मप्र सरकार के कर्मचारियों की तरह वेतन,
  • भत्ते, बीमा व अन्य सुविधाओं का लाभ देने आदेश पारित किया जाए।
  • सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली (पीडीएस) में शासन द्वारा काटे गए राशन काे तुरंत आवंटित कर कर्मचारियों पर दर्ज मामले को वापस लिए जाएं।
  • संस्थाओं का पीडीएस कमीशन कई वर्षों से भुगतान नहीं किया गया है, उसे तत्काल भुगतान कर आगे भी हर महीने भुगतान किया जाए।
  • गेहूं, चना, सरसों, धान, ज्वार, बाजरा, मक्का आदि उपार्जन कार्य के कमीशन, प्रासंगिक व्यय का रुका भुगतान हाे

हड़ताल के कारण बंद हुए गेहूं, चने के पंजीयन
हड़ताल के चलते सहकारी समितियों में समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदे जाने वाले गेहूं, चना, सरसों, मसूर के लिए हो रहा पंजीयन कार्य बंद हो जाएगा। ऐसे में सहकारी समितियों के कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल से आम आदमी की परेशानी बढ़ना लाजमी है।

अलग-अलग दिन इस तरह करेंगे आंदोलन

जिला स्तर पर 4 फरवरी से अनिश्चितकालीन धरना प्रदर्शन। 18 फरवरी को प्रदेश के समस्त 55 हजार कर्मचारियों द्वारा भोपाल में मुख्यमंत्री निवास का घेराव किया जाएगा। सामूहिक इस्तीफा सौंपा जाएगा। 19 फरवरी को भोपाल में रोशनपुरा चौराहे पर चक्काजाम एवं इच्छा मृत्यु मांगी जाएगी। आंदोलन के दौरान पूरे प्रदेश की सभी 4525 सहकारी समितियां व उचित मूल्य की दुकानें अनिश्चितकाल के लिए बंद रहेंगी।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें