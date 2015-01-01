पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:यूरिया के टोकन देकर गए सेल्समैन, किसान परेशान

होशंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • यूरिया लेने पहुंचे किसान, नहीं मिले कर्मचारी

शासन ने सहकारी समितियों से नकद यूरिया खरीदी का प्रावधान हटा दिया है। बाजार में दुकानदार यूरिया के साथ डीएपी या कोई खाद लेने का प्रावधान देकर किसानों को विवश कर रहे है। ऐसे किसानों के पास केवल एमपी एग्रो स्टेट ही एक विकल्प बचा है।

इसमें भी कर्मचारियों की मनमर्जी देखने को मिल रही है। शुक्रवार को कृषि उपज मंडी में स्थित दूर-दूर से एमपी एग्रो स्टेट केंद्र यूरिया लेने पहुंचे, लेकिन दोपहर 1 बजे तक केंद्र पर कर्मचारी नदारद और दरवाजे पर ताला लटका मिला।

किसानों में ऐसे भी किसान थे, जिन्होंने यूरिया के लिए टोकन ले रखा है। महेश चौधरी, कपूरी और ध्रुव उरहा, बनखेड़ी ने बताया सोमवार को टोकन दिया था। यूरिया लेने केंद्र पर अाए ताे ताला लटका मिला। महेश कुशवाहा पुरैनारंधीर ने बताया कि चार दिन से यूरिया के लिए केंद्र के चक्कर काट रहे है।

पहले दिन परिजनों के दस्तावेज लेकर आया तो खाली हाथ लौटा दिया। वृंदावन सोनी, मालती बाई, कन्हैयालाल, सुकमा आदि 18 किमी दूर स्थित डंगरहाई एवं झिरिया से यूरिया क्रय करने आएं थे। तहसीलदार राजीव कहार ने मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति का जायजा लेकर शनिवार को नियमानुसार यूरिया वितरण करने का आश्वासन दिया।

किसानों से चर्चा करते हुए तहसीलदार ने कहा एमपी एग्रो में सेल्समैन माखनसिंह राठौर और सहायक सेल्समैन पदस्थ है, जो अचानक छुट्टी पर है। पीओएस मशीन का संचालन ही पंजीकृत सेल्समैन से फिंगरप्रिंट से प्रारंभ होता है। इसके बाद किसान को भी मशीन पर फिंगरप्रिंट या ओटीपी दर्ज करना होता है।

इसके बाद संबंधित किसान को यूरिया प्राप्त होता है। सेल्समैनों द्वारा की गई लापरवाही को वरिष्ठ अधिकारी से अवगत करा दिया है। वहीं व्यापारियों द्वारा की जा रही मनमानी पर रोक लगाने का भरोसा दिलाया है।

