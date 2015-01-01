पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्म कीट का प्रकोप:वैज्ञानिकों ने किया निरीक्षण, आर्मी वर्म कीट से गन्ने की फसल हो रही प्रभावित

बनखेड़ी3 घंटे पहले
मक्का फसल को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाला आर्मी वर्म कीट (स्पोडोपटेरा फ़्यूजीपर्दा) का प्रकोप अब गन्ने की फसल में भी दिखाई दे रहा है। इससे क्षेत्र में खड़ी गन्ना की फसल प्रभावित हो रही है। कृषि वैज्ञानिकाें की टीम ने क्षेत्र में लगी गन्ना की फसल का निरीक्षण किया।

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र वैज्ञानिक डॉ. बृजेश नामदेव ने बताया कि यह कीट मूलतः उष्ण अमेरिका का है। जो मुख्य रूप से अनाज या ग्रेमिनी कुल की फसल मक्का को नुकसान पहुंचाता है, लेकिन वर्तमान में इस कीट का प्रकोप गन्ना फसल में भी दिखाई दे रहा है।

इस कीट की छोटी इल्लियां पत्ती के हरे भाग को खुरच-खुरच के खाने से पत्ती सफेद पड़ जाती हैं। पूर्ण विकसित इल्ली 30-36 सेंटीमीटर लंबी होती है। जिसका जीवनचक्र 30 से 90 दिन का होता है। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि फसल को कीट से बचाव के लिए फ्यूजीपरडा फिरोमोंन प्रपंच 15 ट्रेप प्रति हेक्टयर का प्रयोग किया जा सकता है।

फसल की प्रारम्भिक अवस्था में टी आकर की 30-40 खुटियां प्रति हेक्टयर में लगाने से पक्षियों को बैठने में मदद मिलती है। ग्रसित फसल में बारीक सूखी रेत, राख अथवा बुरादा डालें।

