प्रस्ताव भेजा:कचरा क्लस्टर के लिए डाेलरिया तहसील में तलाशी जमीन

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में अभी है 36 हजार 840 टन कचरा, रिसाइकल होने में लगेंगे सात महीने

ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड (कचरा क्लस्टर) के लिए डाेलरिया तहसील में जमीन तलाशी गई है। डाेलरिया तहसीलदार काे एसडीएम की ओर से 20 एकड़ भूमि अधिग्रहण के लिए प्रस्ताव दिया गया है। तहसीलदार प्रमेश जैन ने बताया डाेलरिया तहसील के एक गांव में भूमि है। हमने प्रस्ताव काे एसडीएम कार्यालय भेज दिया है।

नपा उपयंत्री प्रतिमा बेलिया ने बताया ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड का सर्वे कराया हो चुका है। इंदाैर की जिस कंपनी ने इसका सर्वे किया है, उनके अनुसार ग्राउंड में 36 हजार 840 टन कचरा एकत्र है। कचरा रिसाइकल करने के लिए 400 रुपए क्यूबिक मीटर की दर से खर्च सर्वे टीम ने बताया है। कचरे काे रिसाइकल करने में करीब सात महीने का समय लगेगा।

नपा ने शुरू कराई रात्रिकालीन सफाई, दीपावली तक होगी

दीपावली के पहले नपा ने बाजार में रात की सफाई शुरू की है ताकि सुबह बाजार साफ रहे। नपाकर्मी रोज बाजार में सफाई कर रहे हैं।

