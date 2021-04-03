पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

40 लाख रुपए से बनी सब्जी मंडी:छोटे किसान भी सड़कों पर बेचते सब्जी, चबूतरेे खाली

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • काेठी बाजार में बनी सब्जी मंडी का उपयाेग नहीं

काेठी बाजार में करीब 40 लाख रुपए से बनी सब्जी मंडी (बाजार) खाली है। शहर के फुटकर से लेकर गांवों से आने वाले छोटे किसान भी सड़क पर सब्जी दुकानें लगा रहे हैं। अगर छोटे किसान ही मंडी में बैठने लगें तो सड़कों पर लगी दुकानों से सब्जी न खरीदकर कोठी बाजार की सब्जी मंडी में आने लगेंगे। फुटकर दुकानदार वीआईपी राेड, देवामाई समाधि के पास, एसपीएम गेट नंबर 4 के पास सड़काें सब्जी दुकानें लगा रहे हैं। शहर की सड़कें सब्जी बाजार बन गई है। आम लाेग परेशान हाे रहे हैं। नपा सब्जी वालाें काे फूलवती बाई सब्जी बाजार में शिफ्ट नहीं करवा पा रही है।

इन सड़काें से निकलना मुश्किल

देवामाई समाधि के सामने की राेड, एसएनजी स्कूल के सामने की सड़क, हीराे हाेंडा चाैराहा, सतरास्ते से ग्वालटाेली पुलिया, एसपीएम गेट नंबर 4 के पास सड़काें पर सब्जी बाजार लग रहा है। कोठी बाजार में बना बाजार खाली है।

विक्रेताओं पर नहीं कार्रवाई का असर
सड़काें और मुख्य चाैक-चाैराहाें से सब्जी और फल विक्रेताओं काे हटाने की मुहिम नपा बेअसर साबित हो रही है। मुहिम का असर विक्रेताओं पर नहीं पड़ रहा है। नपा कड़ी कार्रवाई के साथ जुर्माना भी नहीं लगा पा रही है। प्रशासन सड़काें से भी बाजार काे नहीं हटा रहा है। ऐसे में कई जगह जाम की स्थिति बन रही है।

ये है इनके जिम्मेदार

नगरपालिका
क्याें : नपा सब्जी व्यापारियों से बैठकी लेती है पर शिफ्ट नहीं करा पा रही। शहर में कई जगह सड़कों पर सब्जी की दुकानें लगती है।
^सब्जी दुकानदाराें काे काेठी बाजार में दुकानें लगाने की चेतावनी दी है। नपा अमला सड़काें पर बैठने वाले सब्जी दुकानदाराें पर लगातार कार्रवाई कर रहा है।
अारसी शुक्ला, सहायक यंत्री नपा​​​​​​​

