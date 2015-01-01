पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे की मंजूरी:एसपीएम पुलिया ग्वालटोली से सेठानीघाट की दूरी आधी हाेगी, ईदगाह फाटक पर दो साल में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा ओवरब्रिज

हाेशंगाबाद42 मिनट पहले
ईदगाह ओवरब्रिज बनने से 4 किमी का सफर 2 किमी कम हो जाएगा।
  • ईदगाह फाटक पर 54 कराेड़ से बनेगा ओवरब्रिज और अंडरपास

ईदगाह रेलवे फाटक पर 54 कराेड़ की लागत से रेलवे राेड ओवरब्रिज और अंडरपास पुलिया बनाएगा। इस प्रस्ताव काे रेल मंत्रालय की स्वीकृति मिल गई है। ओवरब्रिज बनने से एसपीएम पुलिया ग्वालटाेली से सेठानीघाट तक 4 किमी का सफर आधा हो जाएगा। समय भी कम लगेगा। 2 किमी का फेर बचेगा।

करीब 12 वार्डाें के लाेग शहर और भाेपाल राेड से सीधे जुड़ जाएंगे। रेल प्रशासन राेड ओवर ब्रिज और अंडरपास पुलिया के लिए ड्राइंग और इस्टीमेट तैयार करेगा। रेलवे के इंजीनियराें ने बताया कि करीब दाे से ढाई साल में ब्रिज और अंडरपास पुलिया बनकर तैयार हाे जाएगा।

स्थानीय लाेगाें ने चलाया था हस्ताक्षर अभियान

रेलवे की तीसरी लाइन के निर्माण के बाद से ईदगाह रेलवे फाटक पर अक्सर मालगाड़ियां आकर खड़ी हाेती हैं, जाे लंबे समय तक खड़ी रहती हैं। इससे ईदगाह, ग्वालटाेली, सिंधी काॅलाेनी सहित एसपीएम क्षेत्र के रहवासियाें काे आवागमन में परेशानियां हाे रहीं हैं। लाेगों ने हस्ताक्षर अभियान भी चलाया था।

कई बार मिले थे रेलवे अधिकारियाें से : पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष : पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष अखिलेश खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि सांसद उदयप्रताप सिंह के प्रयासों से ग्वालटोली आबकारी के पास अंडरब्रिज और ईदगाह फाटक के पास सड़क ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण होगा।

मंगलवार को पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष अखिलेश खंडेलवाल, सांसद प्रतिनिधि नंदकिशोर यादव, भाजपा नेता नागेंद्र तिवारी, भाजपा नगरमंत्री मनीष परदेशी, रोहित गौर ने भोपाल रेल मंडल के एडीआरएम गौरव सिंह से भोपाल में मुलाकात की। उन्हाेंने बताया नागरिकों की सुविधा के लिए 54 करोड़ की लागत से अंडरब्रिज और ईदगाह फाटक के पास सड़क ओवरब्रिज बनेगा।

12 वार्डों के लोगों को सीधा फायदा

ईदगाह फाटक पर राेड ओवर ब्रिज बनने से शहरी क्षेत्र के अलावा आसपास के ग्रामीण रहवासियाें काे भी आवागमन की सुविधा मिलेगी। फाटक बंद रहने के कारण परेशानी झेल रहे वार्ड 9, 30, 31, 32, 33,19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 के रहवासियाें काे ताे आवागमन सुलभ हाेगा ही साथ में शहर से जुड़े ग्राम राेहना, डाेंगरवाड़ा, पर्रादेह, खेड़ला से आवागमन करने वाले लाेगाें काे भी सुविधा मिलेगी। बुदनी से हाेशंगाबाद आवागमन भी सुलभ हाेगा। राेड ओवर ब्रिज बनने के बाद लाेगाें काे 2 किमी का फेर कम हाेगा।

ईदगाह रेलवे फाटक पर राेड ओवर ब्रिज और ग्वालटाेली पुलिया के पास अंडरपास के प्रस्ताव काे रेल मंत्रालय से स्वीकृति मिल गई है। प्रक्रिया का यह पहला चरण है,अगले चरण में इसका डीपीआर और नक्शा बनेगा करीब दाे से ढाई साल में ब्रिज और अंडरपास का निर्माण पूरा करा लिया जाएगा।

गाैरव सिंह,एडीआरएम भाेपाल रेल मंडल

