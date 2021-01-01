पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भारतमाता के सपूत:स्वयंसेवकाें का पथ संचलन आज 12 स्थानों से एकसाथ निकलेगा; सुबह 11 बजे एक साथ निकलेंगे स्वयंसेवक

हाेशंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
होशंगाबाद|राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के संचलन में फूलों से वर्षा की तैयारी - Dainik Bhaskar
होशंगाबाद|राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के संचलन में फूलों से वर्षा की तैयारी

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ नर्मदापुर नगर के तत्वावधान में गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंगलवार को नगर के 12 स्थानों से एक साथ एक समय पर पथ संचलन निकलेगा। संघ के स्वयंसेवक शहर के विभिन्न मार्गों से पथ संचलन करते हुए बस्तियां में निकलेंगे। घोष वादक विभिन्न रचनाओं पर घोष वादन करेंगे। संचलन के मार्गों पर कई संगठनों से जुड़े लोग स्वयंसेवकों पर पुष्पवर्षा कर स्वागत करेंगे।

नगर कार्यवाह अरुण राणा ने बताया नगर में 12 बस्तियां से एक साथ सुबह 11 बजे पथ संचलन निकाला जाएगा। पथ संचलन जहां से शुरू हाेगा। उसी स्थान पर समापन हाेगा। राम जन्मभूमि पर मंदिर निर्माण के लिए निधि सर्पण अभियान के लिए यह जन जागरुकता के लिए अकार गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर यह पथ संचलन का आगाज किया जा रहा है। पथ संचलन में बड़ी संख्या में स्वयंसेवक शामिल हाेंगे।

यहां निकलेगा पथ संचलन
केशव बस्ती एसएनजी स्कूल मैदान, माधव बस्ती मराठी गणेश चाैक, शिवाजी बस्ती सदरबाजार देवा माई समाधि, भगतसिंह बस्ती कृषि उपजमंडी परिसर, उधमसिंह बस्ती भारतमाता पार्क हाउसिंग बाेर्ड, अहिल्या बस्ती स्वयंवरम गार्डन, परशुराम बस्ती संघ स्थान चंदन नगर, दुर्गावती बस्ती तुलसी ग्राउंड के सामने चक्कर राेड, गुरुनानक बस्ती शासकीय ग्वालाटोली स्कूल, रामदास बस्ती विष्णु बाग के सामने, मधुकर बस्ती बीजासन मंदिर राम अखाड़ा, चाफेकर बस्ती एसपीएम गेट नंबर 4 से निकलेगा। चाफेकर बस्ती प्रमुख कपिल पाठक ने बताया एसपीएम गेट नंबर चार से प्रताप नगर, कंचन नगर हाेते हुए रसूलिया में सुबह 11 बजे पथ संचलन निकाला जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser