किसानाें की मुसीबत:अधिकारियाें ने दिया अाश्वासन ताे सूखे में की बाेवनी

खिरकियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानाें का अनिश्चितकालीन धरना आंदाेलन शुरू, आंदोलन में 5 से अधिक गांवों के किसान हुए शामिल

भारतीय किसान संघ तहसील व सभी ग्राम इकाई चाैकड़ी, लाेधियाखेड़ी, सारंगपुर व पाहनपाट के कार्यकर्ताओं व किसानाें ने पाहनपाट राेड पर मुहाड़िया बाबा स्थान पर मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे से अनिश्चितकालीन धरना आंदोलन शुरू किया। धरना दे रहे किसानाें ने कहा कि सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों के आश्वासन के बाद भी खिरकिया नहर के टेल क्षेत्र व माइनरों में पानी नहीं आया।

अभी 2 से 3 दिन और लग सकते हैं। सभी किसानों को नहर का पानी मिले। चाैकड़ी सोसाइटी के समस्त किसानों को यूरिया खाद की नकद वितरण की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाए। चाैकड़ी सोसाइटी कई किसानों पर कर्ज निकाल रही है, जिसकी किसान संघ पदाधिकारियाें, किसानाें के साथ मिलकर निष्पक्ष जांच की जाए।

इसके साथ ही किसानाें ने कई अन्य मांगाें काे पूरा करने की मांग की। धरना दे रहे किसानाें ने किसान शक्ति जागेगी, सारी समस्या भागेगी, किसान तू रहेगा मौन, तो तेरी सुनेगा काैन जैसे नारे भी लगाए। किसान संघ ने धरना की सूचना थाने सहित तहसील कार्यालय में दी थी।

मुख्य नहर की नहीं हुई सफाई: खिरकिया रेलवे क्राॅसिंग से नीचे टेल क्षेत्र में मुख्य नहर में बारिश का मलबा जमा है। डेढ़ से दाे फीट मलबा है। विभाग की लापरवाही के कारण उसे साफ नहीं किया। इससे किसानाें काे पानी मिलने में असुविधा हाे रही है। सिंचाई विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री राकेश दीक्षित से किसानाें ने साेमवार काे स्थिति बताकर निरीक्षण मांग की थी। अधिकारी ने मंगलवार काे आने की बात कही थी, लेकिन नहीं आए।

