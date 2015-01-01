पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तार:खेत में मजदूर का शव गाड़ने वाला मालिक और साथी मजदूर गिरफ्तार

सिवनी मालवाएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • करंट लगने पर घबराकर दफना दिया था शव

तिलीआवरी गांव में खेत में दफन मजदूर के शव के मामले में खेत मालिक और साथी मजदूर पर पुलिस ने गैरइरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है। थाना प्रभारी संजय चौकसे ने बताया राममोहन पिता केशवप्रसाद गौर के खेत में मजदूर रामकुमार पिता प्रमोद कुमार गौर की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई थी।

राममोहन ने रामकुमार के शव को खेत में ही गड्डा खोदकर गाड़ दिया था। पुलिस ने खेत मालिक राममोहन और मजदूर भूरेलाल आदिवासी पर केस दर्ज कर दाेनाें काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। चौकसे ने बताया राममोहन के खेत में रामकुमार मजदूरी करता था। 6 अक्टूबर को रामकुमार को करंट लग गया और मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

घबराकर राममोहन ने भूरेलाल के साथ खेत में ही गड्ढा खोदकर रामकुमार को दफना दिया था। एसडीओ सौम्या अग्रवाल के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम ने 7 नवंबर काे माैके पर पहुंचकर शव जमीन ने निकलवाया।

