भाेपाल-नागपुर फोरलेन:वन्यजीवों का रास्ता नहीं बदलेगा, वाहनाें के लिए बनेंगे फ्लाईओवर, रातापानी के 12.5 किमी हिस्से की बाधाएं खत्म

हाेशंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • नेशनल वाइल्ड लाइफ बोर्ड ने किया निरीक्षण
  • वन्यजीवाें के लिए 12.5 किमी में 50 मीटर के 5 अंडरपास बनेंगे

भाेपाल-नागपुर हाईवे पर रातापानी अभयारण्य के 12.5 किमी की सड़क फोरलेन बनेगी। वन्यजीवों की सुरक्षा के लिए 12.5 किमी के सिंगल लेन हिस्से में 50 मीटर के 5 अंडरपास बनेंगे। वाहनों का ट्रैफिक पास करने फ्लाईओवर बनेगा। अभी साढ़े 4 करोड़ में केवल सड़क सुधारी जाएगी।

एनएचएआई के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी विवेक जायसवाल ने बताया मंगलवार काे नेशनल वाइल्ड लाइफ बोर्ड के एडीजी एमएस नेगी, एनएचएआई प्राेजेक्ट डायरेक्टर एमएल पुर्विशा सहित टीम ने निरीक्षण किया है। सुझाव के अनुसार पूरे क्षेत्र में 5 बाक्स टाइम 50 मीटर के अंडरपास बनाए जाएंगे।

वाहन ऊपर से निकलेंगे। मप्र सरकार की ओर से वन्य क्षेत्र की वाइल्ड लाइफ एडीजी की अनुशंसा वाली रिपाेर्ट भेजेगा। एनएचआई के ईई कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया 220 करोड़ की योजना है। अभी सड़क की मरम्मत 4.50 कराेड़ से होगी।

ऑटाेमैटिक सायरन लगेंगे, फेंसिंग पर हाेगी ग्रीनरी

रातापानी के 12.5 किमी क्षेत्र में फाेरलेन के दोनों ओर साइंटिफिक फैंसिंग की जाएगी। फेंसिंग ईको फ्रेंडली होगी। इसमें सीमेंट के ऊपर घास और पौधे लगेंगे। फाेरलेन पर वन्यप्राणी प्रवेश न कर सकें, इसके लिए ऑटाेमैटिक सायरन और हूटर लगेंगे। वन्यप्राणियों के लिए ट्रैक पार करने अंडरपास, लिंक फेंसिंग होगी ताकि कोई खतरा न हो।

