लेटलतीफी:गर्ल्स काॅलेज के पीछे की पिचिन नहीं सुधरी, किनारे पड़ेे कई पत्थर

हाेशंगाबाद31 मिनट पहले
  • बांद्राभान से डाेंगरवाड़ा तक पिचिन निर्माण का प्रस्ताव भी ठंडे बस्ते में

अगस्त में आई बाढ़ के बाद जिले में पिचिन की जरूरत बढ़ गई है। सर्किट हाउस और गर्ल्स कॉलेज के बीच फूटी पिचिन अब तक नहीं सुधरी है। यह पिचिंग 1973 में नर्मदा आई बाढ़ का पानी शहर में घुसने से राेकने के लिए बनाई गई थी।

अधिकतर नर्मदा का की बाढ़ का पानी या बैक वाॅटर नालाें और नदी के मैदानी क्षेत्राें से हाेकर शहर में घुसता है। बनखेड़ी से सिवनीमालवा तक कई रिहायशी क्षेत्र नर्मदा किनारे हैं। नर्मदा का बैक वाॅटर राेकने के लिए पिचिन जरूरी है।

जिले में आई अगस्त 2020 की बाढ़ प्रभाविताें का सर्वे करने केंद्रीय दल अाया था दल काे इटारसी-हाेशंगाबाद विधायक डाॅ. सीतासरन शर्मा ने पिचिंग घाट से डाेंगरवाड़ा तक नर्मदा नदी पर पिचिंग निर्माण का प्रस्ताव दिया है।

वर्ष 1973 में शहर में आई बाढ़ के बाद शासन-प्रशासन ने गर्ल्स कालेज के पास पिचिंग का निर्माण कराया था साथ ही ग्वालटाेली पुलिया के पास से हाेकर जाने वाले नाले पानी काे राेकने के लिए डाेंगरवाड़ा राेड के पहले भी एक पिचिंग का निर्माण कराया गया था।

हालांकि बाद में यह पिचिंग टूट गई। अधीक्षण यंत्री एसके सक्सेना ने बताया पिचिन बनाने का प्रस्ताव शासन को भेज दिया है। प्रस्ताव 6.70 कराेड़ रुपए का है। प्रस्ताव आने पर ही काम शुरू हाेगा।

दौरे पर आए केंद्रीय दल के सामने रखा था पिचिन बनाने का प्रस्ताव

विधायक डाॅ. सीतासरन शर्मा ने बताया नर्मदा किनारे से जाे बैक वाॅटर बाढ़ के समय शहराें और गांव में प्रवेश करता है उसे राेकने के लिए पिचिंग निर्माण आवश्यक है। हाल ही में बाढ़ के बाद निरीक्षण के लिए केंद्रीय दल आया था जिनकाे हमने सर्किट हाउस पिचिन घाट से डाेंगरवाड़ा तक पिचिंग बनाए जाने की मांग काे लेकर प्रस्ताव दिया था।

बांद्राभान गांव में तवा की पिचिन भी पड़ी कमजोर

बांद्राभान गांव में ही तवा नदी पर पिचिन कमजाेर पड़ चुकी है। उसके निर्माण के लिए केवल कागजाें पर ही प्रस्ताव बने हैं। बाढ़ के दाैरान बांद्राभान राेड पर करीब 6 से 10 फीट उंचाई से पानी बहता है। इस दाैरान पिचिंग फूटने का खतरा भी रहता है। इसी तरह सिवनीमालवा, बाबई, पिपरिया,बनखेड़ी के भी बहुत से नर्मदा किनारे के क्षेत्र बाढ़ प्रभावित रहते हैं जहां पिचिन निर्माण की मांग की जा रही है।

