iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
सब्जी मंडी में सट्‌टे की बोली:सटोरियों को है पुलिस का संरक्षण, यह बात एसआई ने पत्र में लिखी थी

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
मंडी सट्‌टेबाजी का अड्‌डा बनी

शहर में शराब तस्कर और सटाेरिए फल-फूल रहे हैं। हाेशंगाबाद पुलिस मामले सुलझाने और आराेपियाें काे पकड़ने में सुस्त है। एसआई आरपी कवरेती और टीआई संतोष सिंह चौहान के बीच सट्टे की कार्रवाई काे लेकर तकरार उजागर होने के बाद भास्कर ने सब्जी मंडी कोठी बाजार की पड़ताल की तो मंडी सट्‌टेबाजी का अड्‌डा बनी नजर आई। पुलिस अधिकारी आपस में लड़ रहे हैं और रहस्यमय केस अनसुलझे हैं। काेतवाली और देहात थाना क्षेत्र में 10 दिनाें में हुई 10 माैतें अब तक रहस्य बनी हैं। पुलिस न आराेपियाें तक पहुंच पाई है न केस साॅल्व कर पाई।

40 लाख से बनी सब्जी मंडी के खाली चबूतरों पर ऐसे चल रहा सट्टा

शहर में सट्टेबाजी काे लेकर टीआई संताेष सिंह चाैहान और एसआई आरपी कवरेती के बीच हुई तकरार ने थाने में सट्टे काे लेकर चल रही गतिविधियाें काे उजागर कर दिया है। फूलवती स्कूल के पास 40 लाख रुपए से बनी सब्जी मंडी में खुलेआम सट्टा लिखने का काम चलता है।

सुबह 9 से 12 के बीच और शाम काे 3.30 बजे से भीड़ लगी रहती है। सट्टेबाजी काे लेकर एसपी से की गई शिकायत में एसआई कवरेती ने भी सब्जी बाजार का जिक्र किया है। इसके बाद एसडीओपी मंजू चाैहान ने गुरुवार शाम काे 6.45 बजे सब्जी बाजार में कार्रवाई करने पहुंचीं लेकिन उन्हें मौके से कुछ नहीं मिला।

सब्जी मंडी में दबिश दी, नहीं मिला कोई, बाकी केसों में भी जांच जारी

सट्टेबाजाें पर लगातार कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। बुधवार काे भी सब्जी मंडी में दबिश दी लेकिन कुछ नहीं मिला। दीपसिंह की हत्या वाले मामले में 302 का केस दर्ज किया है। काॅल डिटेल की जांच की जा रही है। पुलिस की कार्रवाई चल रही है। हरदा राेड स्थित पुलिया के नीचे मिले शव की पहचान नहीं हाे सकी है। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायमी कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। माेहित गुप्ता की माैत के मामले में भी जांच चल रही है।
- मंजू सिंह चाैहान, एसडीओपी

दोनों को फटकार लगाई है

एसआई कवरेती के काेतवाली टीआई संताेष सिंह चाैहान से गुरुवार को बात कर मामले की जानकारी ली। दाेनाें काे फटकार लगाई है और समझाइश दी गई है।
-अवधेश प्रताप सिंह, एएसपी

