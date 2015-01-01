पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बजट का अभाव:आईटीआई के हरियाली चौक से कुलामड़ी राेड और बाबई नाका बाइपास तक लगनी थी स्ट्रीट लाइट, याेजना फाइलाें में दबी

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरियाली चौक से आदमगढ़ पहाड़िया तरफ जाने वाले मार्ग में स्ट्रीट लाइट है नहीं और जो है तो वह जलती नहीं
  • याेजना के नपा काे नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री से तकनीकी स्वीकृति भी मिल गई थी, बजट के अभाव में यह टेंडर नहीं हाे पा रहे

आईटीआई राेड पर हरियाली चाैराहे से रेलवे फाटक तक एलईडी लाइट बिजली पाेल लगाए जाने की याेजना नपा ने तैयार की थी। याेजना के नपा काे नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री से तकनीकी स्वीकृति भी मिल गई थी। जिसके बाद नपा काे टेंडर करने थे, लेकिन बजट के अभाव में यह टेंडर नहीं हाे पा रहे हैं। इधर बाबई राेड से कुलामड़ी राेड के बीच आबादी का घनत्व पिछले कुछ सालों में बढ़ गया है।

साथ ही बाबई नाका से कुलामड़ी राेड तक बनाई गई नपा की सड़क पर भी बिजली पाेल नहीं हैं। यहां लाेगाें की मांग है कि सड़क व एलईडी और पाेल लगाए जाएं। हरियाली चाैराहे से रेलवे फटक तक भी कालाेनियां हैं। यहां भी आबादी बढ़ रही है, लेकिन राेड पर बिजली पाेल और लाइट नहीं हैं।

लाेगाें की समस्या के समाधान के लिए ही यहां एलईडी लाइट लगाए जाने की याेजना नपा ने बनाई थी। बताया जा रहा है कि बाबई नाका से कुलामड़ी राेड पर बिजली पाेल और एलईडी लाइट लगाए जाने की याेजना थी, लेकिन बाद में इसे याेजना से हटा दिया गया।

सुविधा: लाइट लगने से लोगों को होगा यह फायदा

हरियाली चाैक से रेलवे फाटक के बीच बड़ी पहाड़िया पर लाेग घूमने के लिए जाते हैं। इस राेड पर रात दस बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक भारी वाहन भी निकलते हैं। राेड के दाेनाें ओर कालाेनियां हैं, इसलिए राेड पर लाेगाें का आवागमन देर रात तक बना रहता है। राेड पर यदि लाइट लगते हैं ताे बड़ी पहाड़िया तक घूमने जाने वालाें काे सुविधा हाेगी साथ ही रात काे और सुबह बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं,बच्चे और बुजुर्ग इस राेड घूमने निकलते हैं उन्हें भी लाइट लगने से सुविधा मिलेगी।

60 लाख रुपए के खर्च में लगनी है लाइट

नपा उपयंत्री प्रतिमा बेलिया ने बताया कि हरियाली चाैक से रेलवे फाटक तक बिजली पाेल सहित एलईडी लाइट 60 लाख रुपए में लगने थे। याेजना के क्रियान्वयन के लिए तकनीकी स्वीकृति भी मिल गई थी, लेकिन नपा के पास बजट नहीं हाेने के चलते इसके टेंडर नहीं हाे पाए हैं। बजट आने के बाद ही इसके लिए टेंडर किए जा सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें