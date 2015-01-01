पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क पर जिंदगी:सड़क किनारे सो रहे युवक को ट्रक ने रौंदा, माैत

पिपरियाएक घंटा पहले
मार्केटिंग सोसायटी रोड पर यहां सो रहा था जैकी वासुदेवा
  • पिपरिया में रेलवे प्लेटफॉर्म के पास सोमवार रात दर्दनाक हादसा, एक युवक बाल-बाल बचा

रेलवे प्लेटफाॅर्म के इटारसी एंड के पास सड़क किनारे साे रहे एक युवक काे रात में ट्रक ने रौंद डाला। युवक की माैके पर ही माैत हाे गई। उसका साथी बाल-बाल बच गया।

एएसआई रामकुमार वर्मा ने बताया पुलिस के मुताबिक रानीडोंगरी बैतूल निवासी जैकी वासुदेवा (18) काे सोमवार- मंगलवार की रात ट्रक एमपी 09 -1899 के चालक ने लापरवाही से ट्रक चलाते हुए और रौंद डाला। जैकी अपने साथियों के साथ पिपरिया आया था।

यह लोग पुश्तैनी रूप से धार्मिक गीत गाकर परिवार का पालन पाेषण करते हैं। रात में सोने के लिए ठिकाना ना होने के कारण जैकी रेलवे रैक प्वाइंट की रोड से थोड़ा दूर मार्केटिंग सोसायटी की रोड पर अपने साथी हेमंत वासुदेवा के साथ सो गया। यहां पहले से रह रहे उनके परिचिताें की झोपड़ियों बनी हैं।

पिपरिया में नहीं बना रैन बसेरा

शहर में गरीब शरणार्थियों के लिए रात गुजारने का कोई जगह नहीं है। जगह ना मिल पाने के कारण नगरपालिका चाहते हुए भी रैन बसेरे का निर्माण नहीं कर पा रही है। कोरोना के कारण बेघर लोग रेल्वे स्टेशन परिसर में भी रात नहीं गुजार पा रहे हैं।

सीएमओ विनोद कुमार प्रजापति ने बताया कि रैन बसेरे का प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। मुख्य समस्या जगह को लेकर आ रही है। वर्तमान में पिपरिया के इतवारा बाजार इलाके में राज्य परिवहन निगम की जो जगह है वहां रेन बसेरा बनाने के बारे में विचार किया गया था। वह जगह नगरपालिका को नहीं मिल पाई है। जैसे ही जगह की व्यवस्था होती है रेन बसेरे का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

अस्पताल में नहीं मिला इलाज

जैकी वासुदेवा का साथी हेमंत वासुदेवा ट्रक से बाल-बाल बचा। मंगलवारा थाना पुलिस से एएसआई रामकुमार वर्मा उसे रात में ही सरकारी अस्पताल इलाज के लिए लेकर गए लेकिन अस्पताल में ना तो कोई डॉक्टर मिला ना ही इलाज का कोई इंतजाम था। सुबह तक हेमंत वासुदेवा का सीना सूज गया था।

