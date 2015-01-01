पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिटी गेस्ट:पेनाल्टी कार्नर में स्काेर करने का पूरा मौका रहता, कॉर्डिनेशन ऐसा हाे कि इशारों से हिट तय कर कीपर काे चकमा दे सकें

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
हॉकीटर्फ मैदान पर खिलाड़ियों को टिप्स देते विवेक सागर
  • इंडिया हाॅकी टीम के खिलाड़ी विवेक सागर पहुंचे टर्फ मैदान, नवाेदित खिलाड़ियाें काे दिए टिप्स

पेनाल्टी कार्नर में खिलाड़ी काे स्काेर करने का मौका मिलता है, ऐसे में टीम का काेअाॅर्डिनेशन इतना मजबूत हाेना चाहिए कि केवल अांखाें के इशाराें से हिट तय कर गाेलकीपर काे चकमा दिया जा सके। निर्धारित समय में गाेल पूरा करने के लिए टीम में साझेदारी हाेना जरूरी है। यही टीम गेम है।

यह बात इंडिया हाॅकी टीम के खिलाड़ी विवेक सागर ने बुधवार को नवाेदित हाॅकी खिलाड़ियाें काे टर्फ मैदान पर समझाई। विवेक तीन सप्ताह की छुट्टी पर अपने गांव चांदाैन लाैटे हैं। इस अवसर पर काेच जयसिंह भदाैरिया, पवन कुमार, लाेकेंद्र शर्मा, महेंद्र पचलानिया, पूनम रैकवार, जयश्री रैकवार, दीपक पचलानिया, राेहित फाैजदार और खिलाड़ी उपस्थित रहे।

नए खिलाड़ियाें काे विवेक के टेक्निकल टिप्स

स्टाॅपिंग : हाॅकी में पहली प्राथमिकता है बाॅल स्टाॅपिंग की। विराेधी टीम से आ रही बाॅल काे अपनी हाॅकी से राेकना और उसे सही दिशा में तेजी से हिट करना इसके लिए कलाइयाें के मूवमेंट और चाैकन्ना रहने का अभ्यास जरूरी है।

फ्लेक्सिबिलिटी : अपने शरीर काे वर्कआउट और अभ्यास से इतना लचीला बनाना चाहिए कि हाइट हाेने पर भी जरूरत पढ़ने पर पूरी कमर झुकाकर खेलने में समस्या ना हाे।

इंडाेरेंस : एक ही स्पीड में देर तक मैदान पर बने रहना इंडाेरेंस है। नेशनल और इंटरनेशनल लेवल तक जाने के लिए खिलाड़ी में गति के साथ लंबे समय तक मैदान पर टिके रहने का अभ्यास हाेना चाहिए।

स्ट्रेंथ : खिलाड़ी और काेच काे स्ट्रेंथ एनालिसिस करना चाहिए यदि काेई हिट अच्छा करता है, डाॅज अच्छा देता है ताे उसके इस स्किल काे स्ट्रेंथ की तरह सामने लाना चाहिए।

