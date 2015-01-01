पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Hoshangabad
  • Three Lakh Rupees Were Recovered In NAPA's Recovery Camp, Fine Is Also Being Given To Those Who Do Not Apply Masks

वसूली:नपा के वसूली शिविर में तीन लाख रुपए वसूले, मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों पर भी किया जा रहा जुर्माना

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
नगर पालिका द्वारा शहर के विभिन्न वार्डों में शिविर लगाकर कर वसूली की जा रही है। इस दौरान लोगों को एक मुस्त रकम जमा करने पर छूट भी दी जा रही है। वार्डों में वसूली शिविरों में संपत्तिकर समेकित कर शिक्षा उपकर ,जलकर, नगरीय विकास उपकर एवं दुकान किराया दुकान प्रीमियम की राशि वसूली हाे रही है। साेमवार काे बजरंग मंदिर हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी में वार्ड 14 एवं 15 में वसूली शिविर लगा। इसमें 3,15,090 की राशि जमा हुई।

आज यहां लगेगा शिविर

मंगलवार को वार्ड 19,20, एवं 21 के लिए एसपीएम गेट नं. 4 पर शिविर लगेगा। 11 नवंबर काे वार्ड 21,22 के लिए गीता भवन रसूलिया में शिविर लगाया जाएगा। सीएमओ माधुरी शर्मा ने बताया जलकर एवं संपत्तिकर एकमुस्त जमा करने पर अधिभार में छूट प्रदान की जा रही है। मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले से 100 रुपए का जुर्माना भी लिया जा रहा है। इसमें बृजेश सारवान, अनिल दुबे, राजेश दीवान, राजेंद्र पालीवाल, सुनील अवस्थी, शेख अकबर एवं अन्य नपाकर्मी उपस्थित थे।

