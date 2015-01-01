पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तार:भोपाल से चेन छीनकर भागे दो युवक पिपरिया से पकड़े, ईरानी डेरे में रह रहे थे दोनों आरोपी

भोपाल से मिले फुटेज में दिखाई देते दोनों आरोपी

थाना स्टेशन रोड पुलिस ने ईरानी डेरे में रहने वाले दो युवकों को पकड़ कर क्राइम ब्रांच भोपाल के हवाले किया है। दोनों ने 9 नवम्बर को भोपाल की अरेरा काॅलोनी के ई- 3 इलाके एक महिला के गले से चैन छीनी थी। अक्टूबर के आखिरी सप्ताह में होशंगाबाद में चेन खींचने की वारदात के आरोपी भी पिपरिया के ईरानी डेरे से पकड़े गए थे।

टीआई स्टेशन रोड अजय तिवारी ने बताया चैन स्नैचर्स सैफू ईरानी और गोल्डी मुसलमान 9 नवंबर काे भाेपाल में बाइक से महिला की चेन छीनकर पिपरिया आ गए। एसपी होशंगाबाद संतोष गौर ने एसडीओपी शिवेंदु जोशी से टीम बनाकर इस मामले मे जानकारी जुटाने के लिए कहा। कैमरा फुटेज के आधार पर थाना स्टेशन रोड के आरक्षक रवीश बोहरे ने दोनों युवकों की पहचान की।

गोल्डी भी ईरानी डेरे में रहता है। पता चला यह दोनों युवक जबलपुर गए हैं। इनकी वापसी के दाैरान नाकेबंदी कर दाेनाें काे पकड़ लिया। आराेपियाें के पास से चेन बरामद हाे गई। बता दे सिपाही रवीश ने होशंगाबाद मामले में भी आरोपियों को पकड़ने मे महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई थी।

दाेस्त से मांगी थी बाइक: वारदात में जिस बाइक का इस्तेमाल किया वह विकास ठाकुर नाम के युवक की है। जरूरी काम का कहकर दाेनाें बाइक ले गए थे। भोपाल 10 नंबर मार्केट चौराहे के पास दोनों एक होटल मे रुके। वारदात के बाद दोनों भाग निकले और मोबाइल बदल दिए।

