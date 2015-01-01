पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड के कचरे की आग के धुएं से बीमार हाे रहे कुबड़ाखेड़ी के ग्रामीण

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
कचरा हटवाने के लिए ग्राम वासियों ने कलेक्ट्रेट में आवेदन दिया
  • पथराैटा ग्राम पंचायत के ग्रामीणाें ने कलेक्टाेरेट पहुंचकर दिया ज्ञापन, व्यवस्था बनाने की मांग की

इटारसी के पथराैटा पंचायत के कुबड़ाखेड़ी गांव के ग्रामीणाें ने मंगलवार काे गांव में स्थित ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड कचरा फेंके जाने के विराेध में कलेक्टाेरेट में ज्ञापन दिया।

ग्रामीणाें की शिकायत है कि पिछले दाे से तीन साल पहले से ग्रामीण गांव के मैदान में कचरा फेंके जाने के खिलाफ शिकायतें स्थानीय प्रशासन और नपा अधिकारियाें काे कर रहे हैं। लेकिन इसके बाद भी पूरे इटारसी शहर का कचरा नपा कुबराखेड़ी गांव में फेंक रही है। वहीं कचरे का ढेर बढ़ने के चलते उक्त कचरे में आग लगा दी जाती है।

आग लगने से कचरे के ढेर से बड़ी मात्रा में दूषित धुआं उठ रहा है। धुंए के प्रभाव से लाेग बीमार हाे रहे हैं। ग्रामीणाें ने डिप्टी कलेक्टर माेहिनी शर्मा काे लिखित आवेदन देकर गांव से ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड हटाए जाने की मांग की। डिप्टी कलेक्टर ने ग्रामीणाें से एसडीएम इटारसी काे भी ज्ञापन की काॅपी देने की बात कही।

ग्राउंड से 100 मीटर की दूरी पर ही हैं घर

कुबड़ाखेड़ी के ग्रामीणाें ने बताया कि ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड से करीब 100 मीटर की दूरी पर ही लाेगाें के घर हैं। शिकायत करने कलेक्टाेरेट पहुंची ग्रामीण महिलाओं सुधा मेहरा,अनिता,सुनीता,अरुणा टेकाम, सुखवती, उईके, शांति बाई आदि ने बताया कि कचरे के ढेर से उठने वाले धुंए और बदबू के कारण पास के स्कूल और आंगनबाड़ी भी प्रभावित हैं। साथ ही पास में लगी अन्य बस्तियां जैसे गाेपीनगर,डेयरी फार्म,नया खेड़ा,कीरपुर और बैरियर के पास के रहवासियाें काे भी परेशानी हाे रही है। घर के लाेग बीमार हाे रहे हैं।

