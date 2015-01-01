पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:पानी की माेटरें उल्टी चलीं, 4 टंकी में नहीं हुई सप्लाई

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • सोमवार को 6 वार्डाें की सप्लाई हुई प्रभावित

इंटकवेल की माेटरें रविवार काे नहीं चलने से साेमवार काे हाउसिंग बाेर्ड, रसूलिया, फेफरताल, छाेटी पहाड़िया की 4 टंकियों में साेमवार सुबह पेयजल सप्लाई नहीं हाे सकी। हालांकि नपा ने कई क्षेत्राें में नलकूपाें से पानी की टंकियाें काे भरकर पेयजल सप्लाई कराया। इधर, माेटर नहीं चलने पर नपा और बिजली कंपनी एक-दूसरे काे जवाबदार ठहरा रहीं है।

नपा का आराेप है कि बिजली कर्मचारियाें ने जंपर से फेस बदल दिया था। इस कारण पंप की माेटरें उल्टा घूम रहीं थी। काफी देर तक मशक्कत करने के बाद भी माेटरें चालू नहीं हाे सकीं। इधर, बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि नपा के पंप और माेटर में ही खराबी है वह उल्टा घूम रहे थे।

आज से सप्लाई हाेगी सुचारू : साेमवार सुबह के समय पेयजल की सप्लाई नहीं हुई। पानी टंकियाें काे नलकूपाें की मदद से भरा गया। मंगलवार काे अमृत की सप्लाई सुचारू हाेगी।

नपा और बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारी आमने-सामने

जंपर से फेस बदला गया

जंपर से फेस बदलने के कारण इंटकवेल सहित नलकूपाें की माेटरें नहीं चल रहीं थी। इंजीनियराें को फाॅल्ट नहीं मिला। कंपनी के फाॅल्ट के कारण ही यह परेशानी आई है। साेमवार काे फाॅल्ट ठीक हाेने के बाद माेटरें चालू हाे गई हैं। मंगलवार से पेयजल सप्लाई नियमित रहेगी।

-आरसी शुक्ला, एई नपा

नपा की मोटर पहले से खराब

बिजली कंपनी की सप्लाई नपा के पंपाें पर नहीं है। नपा की माेटरें पहले से ही खराब हैं। यह उल्टी घूम रहीं थी। शिकायत मिलने के बाद हमारे इंजीनियराें ने इन्हें सुधारा है। नपा की बिजली सप्लाई पृथक है। इसमें बिजली वितरण कंपनी की काेई गलती नहीं है।

-दीपक मिश्रा, एई बिजली कंपनी

