खुशहाली की दीपावली:जहां घटे काेराेना संक्रमित, वहां अब बंद होंगे काेविड केयर सेंटर

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना का संक्रमण कम होने से कोविड सेंटर खाली पड़े
  • जिले में 10 दिनाें में 142 संक्रमित किए गए डिस्चार्ज

प्रदेश और जिले में काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या लगातार कम हाेती जा रही है। मरीजाें की संख्या कम हाेने के बाद अब प्रशासन ने काेविड सेंटराें काे बंद करने का निर्णय लिया है।

स्वास्थ्य आयुक्त ने प्रदेश के सभी कलेक्टर और सीएमएचओ काे आदेश जारी कर काेविड सेंटराें काे बंद करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। जिले में भी 1 नंबवर से लेकर 11 नंबवर तक जिले में 116 पाॅजिटिव केस मिले हैं जबकि 142 केस ठीक हाे गए जिन्हें डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। जिले में 9 काेविड सेंटर बनाए गए हैं।

सार्थक पाेर्टल पर काेविड मरीजाें की संख्या कम हुई : राज्य स्तर पर पिछले तीन सप्ताह में सार्थक पाेर्टल पर काेविड-19 के मरीजाें की संख्या में गिरावट देखी गई है। वर्तमान में प्रदेश में काेविड केयर सेंटर की बेड ऑक्यूपेंसी 2.48 प्रतिशत है। जिलाें में संचालित काेविड केयर सेंटर की संख्या 262 में 22398 बिस्तर उपलब्ध है जिसमें मात्र 555 काेविड 19 के मरीज भर्ती है। आदेश के अनुसार जिलाे में घटती काेविड मरीजाें की संख्या में प्रत्येक जिले में मात्र एक शासकीय काेविड केयर सेंटर संचालित किया जाएगा।

शेष शासकीय अशासकीय, काेविड केयर सेंटर तत्काल प्रभाव से बंद कर दिए जाएं। परंतु महामारी की स्थिति में जिले में लक्षण रहित अथवा अति मंद लक्षण वाले काेविड19 पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या में वृद्धि हाेने तथा अतिरिक्त बिस्तराें की अवश्यकता हाेने पर काेविड केयर सेंटर खाेलने के लिए राज्य से अनुमति प्राप्त करना हाेगा।

जिले में अभी काेई भी काेविड केयर सेंटर बंद नहीं किए गए हैं। क्याेंकि उनमें कुछ मरीज भर्ती हैं। सर्दियाें में काेराेना के मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। जिसके कारण स्वास्थ्य विभाग सेंटराें काे बंद नहीं कर रहा है। खाली में इमरजेंसी व्यवस्था की तैयारी है।

-डाॅ.दिनेश काैशल, सीएमएचओ

