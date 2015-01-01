पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:चूल्हा जलाते समय महिला आग में झुलसी, जिला अस्पताल रेफर

बनखेड़ी40 मिनट पहले
रात में चूल्हा जलाते समय एक महिला आग में झुलसने से 50 प्रतिशत जल गई। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद पीड़िता को जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया गया है। 108 एंबुलेंस पायलेट जीवन साहू एवं एएमटी अनिल मेहरा ने बताया घायल महिला अपने परिवार के साथ सड़क निर्माण के लिए उमरिया जिला से बनखेड़ी आएं हुए है। उमरधा रोड निर्माण के लिए चांदौन के पास झोपड़ी बनाकर रहते हैं।

शनिवार को मजदूरी के बाद महिला कलावती पति नाथूराम (42) ग्राम बकेलीउमरिया, तहसील मानपुर जिला उमरिया रात्रि भोज के लिए चूल्हे में डीजल डालकर आग लगा रही थी। अचानक आग ऊपर उठने से महिला आग की चपेट में आ गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मौकास्थल से अस्पताल लेकर आएं है। डॉ. रमाकांत मिश्रा ने बताया पीड़िता करीब 50 प्रतिशत झुलस गई है। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया है। वहीं पुलिस को सूचना दे दी है।

