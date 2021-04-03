पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कथनी से करनी अलग:महिला को जबरन थाने बुलाया, टीआई, एसआई, सिपाही सस्पेंड

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
पिपरिया| महाराणा प्रताप वार्ड में महिला के घर लगा ताला। - Dainik Bhaskar
पिपरिया| महाराणा प्रताप वार्ड में महिला के घर लगा ताला।
  • मंगलवारा थाने का मामला, सीएम ऑफिस से कार्रवाई

‘हम नारी की आजादी का सम्मान करेंगे....हर नारी की सुरक्षा का हम ध्यान रखेंगे’ यह नारा पुलिस अफसरों की कॉलर ट्यून में सुनाई पड़ रहा है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि पीएचक्यू (पुलिस हेड क्वाटर) ने प्रदेशभर में नारी सुरक्षा का अभियान चला रखा है, लेकिन होशंगाबाद पुलिस की करनी कथनी से अलग है। पिपरिया थाने में एक महिला को जबरन थाने बुलाया गया। कई घंटों तक बैठाए रखा। जब शिकायत मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय तक पहुंच गई तो एसपी संतोष सिंह गौर ने कार्रवाई की।

रायसेन जिले के उदयपुरा स्थित केतोघान गांव की महिला सीता धाकड़ ने 2 फरवरी को थाने में बेवजह बैठाए रखने की शिकायत मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय में की। महिला की शिकायत पर मंगलवारा टीआई उमेश तिवारी, सब इंस्पेक्टर आरडी बर्मन और सिपाही संतोष साहू को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। महिला और उसका पति पिपरिया के महाराणा प्रताप वार्ड में किराये के मकान में रह रहे थे। महिला के पति मनीष धाकड़ का किसी से विवाद चल रहा था।

दोनों के बीच के विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए पुलिसिया पैंतरा दिखाते हुए मनीष की पत्नी सीता को जबरन थाने में बुलाया गया और घंटों तक बैठाए रखा। महिला ने शिकायत की है कि इस दौरान पुलिस ने थाने में उनसे अभद्रता भी की। एसडीओपी शिवेंदु जोशी ने कार्रवाई की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि केवल इतनी जानकारी है कि एक महिला द्वारा टीआई, सब इंस्पेक्टर और सिपाही की शिकायत की गई थी, जिसके चलते यह विभागीय कार्रवाई की गई है। बिना किसी कारण के पुलिस थाने में काफी देर बैठा कर रखा।

महिला का मामले में नहीं था कोई भी लेना-देना
^पिपरिया में टीआई उमेश तिवारी, एएसआई आरडी बर्मन और सिपाही संतोष कुमार को निलंबित किया है। एक मामले में ये पुलिस वाले एक महिला को जबरन थाने लेकर आए। जबकि उस महिला का पूरे मामले से कोई लेना-देना नहीं था। यह महिला एक मामले के पक्षकार की पत्नी है। संबंधित पक्ष के अलावा अन्य लोगाें को थाने में बैठाना गलत है, इसलिए कार्रवाई की गई है।
संतोष सिंह गौर, एसपी होशंगाबाद

कार्रवाई के बाद दहशत में परिवार... मकान पर लगा ताला

एसपी ने निलंबन के साथ ही एसडीओपी को सात दिन में विभागीय जांच पूरी कर प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत करने के आदेश दिए हैं। विभागीय जांच में महिला समेत परिवार के सदस्यों के बयान होंगे। कार्रवाई के बाद गुरुवार को महिला और उसका परिवार बुरी तरह दशहत में आ गया। महाराणा प्रताप वार्ड में जिस मकान में मनीष और उनकी पत्नी सीता रह रहे थे, वहां से गुरुवार शाम 4 बजे ताला लगा कर चले गए। कार्रवाई के बाद मनीष का मोबाइल नंबर बंद आ रहा है।

रात तक सीता का मोबाइल नंबर चालू था, लेकिन वह हर नंबर से आ रहे कॉल काट रही थी। भास्कर ने रायसेन जिले के गांव केतोघान में मनीष के पिता रघुवीर से रात में बात की। वे बेहद घबराए हुए थे, बोले- मनीष और बहू घर पर नहीं आए। बस इतना बोले कि उनके साथ बहुत बुरा हुआ। फिर उन्होंने फोन ऑफ कर लिया।

