चुनाव:युवक कांग्रेस संगठनात्मक चुनाव ऑनलाइन, पंजीकृत कार्यकर्ताओं ने माेबाइल से डाले वाेट

  • माेबाइल फाेन से उम्मीदवाराें काे मतदान किया

काेराेना संक्रमण काल में प्रदेश युवक कांग्रेस के संगठनात्मक चुनाव ऑनलाइन कराए गए हैं। 8 दिसंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक यह चुनाव प्रक्रिया चली। जिममें युवक कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपने माेबाइल फाेन से उम्मीदवाराें काे मतदान किया। काेराेना संक्रमण काल में युवक कांग्रेस के ऑनलाइन चुनाव एक अच्छा उदाहरण साबित हाे रहा है। युवक कांग्रेस के ऑनलाइन चुनाव आमजन के लिए चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।

उक्त चुनाव में प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता ने पांच वाेट डाले हैं। जिसमें पहला वाेट प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार काे, दूसरा प्रदेश महासचिव, तीसरा वाेट जिलाध्यक्ष, चाैथा वाेट जिला सचिव और पांचवा वाेट विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार काे डाला गया।

पूरे प्रदेश में युवक कांग्रेस के एक लाख 11 हजार 793 वाेट डाले गए हैं। प्रदेश में सक्रिय कार्यकर्ताओं के पंजीयन की प्रक्रिया एक साल पहले ही करा ली गई थी जिसमें ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन पंजीयन हुए थे। एप की मदद से डाले गए वाेट : युवक कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता अमन दुबे ने बतायाक कि ऑनलाइन चुनावाें के लिए प्रदेश युवक कांग्रेस के सक्रिय सदस्याें ने अपने रजिस्ट्रड माेबाइल नंबर से वाेट किए हैं।

सक्रिय सदस्यता अभियान दाे साल से चल रहा है, जिसमें ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन सदस्य बनाए गए थे। पूरे प्रदेश में करीब 4 लाख से अधिक सदस्य बनाए गए थे, लेकिन पिछले एक साल में कई सदस्य कम हाे गए या उनके माेबाइल नंबर बदल जाे कि अपडेट नहीं हाे सके। इसलिए चुनावाें में केवल 1 लाख 9 हजार 793 वाेट पूरे प्रदेश से युवक कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने डाले हैं।

प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के 20, महासचिव पद के 50 उम्मीदवार

युवक कांग्रेस संगठनात्मक चुनाव में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पद के लिए 20 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। हाेशंगाबाद से हर्षित गुरु प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पद पर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा महासचिव पद के लिए जिले के मयूर जायसवाल, फैजान उल हक ने चुनाव लड़ा है। जिला युवक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवाराें गुफरान अंसारी इटारसी, ऋषभ दीक्षित साेहागपुर, हुजेशाह बाेहरा पचमढ़ी, सागर तिवारी हाेशंगाबाद शामिल हैं। वहीं प्रत्येक विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवाराें का चुनाव भी कराया गया है। चुनाव के परिणाम 20 दिसंबर तक आएंगे।

